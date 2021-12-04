Garena Free Fire gamers get a chance to showcase their talents with the help of YouTube. They can upload videos with information and also entertain the viewers at the same time. There are hundreds of Garena Free Fire YouTubers in India; however, only few have achieved milestones or have gained a good subscriber count. Here we have some of the most popular YouTubers who do live streams of the Garena Free Fire battle royale game so read the story till the end.

Top Garena Free Fire YouTubers in India based on subscribers

Desi Gamers

A player named Amit Sharma is the owner of the Desi gamers YouTube Channel. More than an owner, he is the face channel. The views count on the videos that he uploads on YouTube crosses over a million. Desi Gamers YouTube Channel has a views count of more than 1 billion and has 12.3 million subscribers.

Gyan Gaming

Sujan Mistri is the man behind the Gyan Gaming Youtube Channel. This channel was hacked a few months back; however, he was able to get it back along with the videos, views and subscribers. He posts informative content and the Free Fire videos that he uploads are diverse. Gyan Gaming has a total subscribers count of 13.1 million.

Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Raj uploads Garena Free Fire videos to a YouTube Channel named Lokesh Gamer. This channel has garnered over 1 billion views from the Free Fire videos and the vlogs that he uploads. His net income is said to be around $1.8 million and has achieved 13.6 million subscribers on his channel.

A_S Gaming

The owner of A_S Gaming channel on YouTube is Sahil Rana who has been uploading content since 2019. He uploads prank videos and this has made him a famous personality in the Garena Free Fire community. He currently has 15.3 million subscribers and aims to reach 20 million subscribers very soon.

Total Gaming

Total Gaming is Ajjubhai’s channel, and is currently the most popular Youtube Channel in the Garena Free Fire community. Ajjubhai had uploaded a YouTube Short video that crossed over 43 million views and alongside, he plays GTA Online and Minecraft as well. Total Gaming has 29.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

