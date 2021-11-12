Twitch app is now available on Nintendo Switch but there's a catch

Given the fact that the Nintendo Switch has been on the market for nearly five years, there are still few media services available on the platform. Although Hulu and YouTube can be downloaded, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, and a slew of other video and audio platforms remain unavailable. Now to add to the list, the Twitch streaming platform, has just arrived.

Twitch announced on Thursday that it is now available on Nintendo Switch in a blog post. "Starting today, all the Twitch goodness you care about is available on your Nintendo Switch, from gaming to music to exciting live esports." Every day, millions of unique creators stream everything under the sun on Twitch, so if it's worth watching, it's on Twitch right now."

It's worth noting that the Twitch app is just a player, similar to what you'd find on smart TV platforms; you can't use it to broadcast games from your Switch. Signing into a Twitch account, on the other hand, gives you access to your followed channels, the ability to search for streamers, and the ability to watch VODs and clips. It works in both big screen and handheld mode, but you must use a smartphone to type messages in chat in either mode.

Other apps, such as Discord, have yet to be released for the Switch. Anyone without a smart TV or other streaming devices will benefit from the app. If you don't have any tablets or computer monitors, it can also turn your Switch into a dedicated Twitch screen on your desk, especially with the Switch's kickstand.

Twitch is now available for free download from the Nintendo eShop. The new app joins other recent Switch additions like the divisive new Switch Online subscription tier, which includes games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis.