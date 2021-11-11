Ubisoft is giving Three Assassin's Creed Games for Free on its 35th Anniversary

As part of Ubisoft's 35th-anniversary celebration, the three Assassin's Creed Chronicles games are being given away for free on PC.

Ubisoft is holding a series of giveaways, sales, and in-game rewards for some of its most well-known franchises, including Ghost Recon, Far Cry, and Assassin's Creed, to commemorate its 35th anniversary. Ubisoft announced one of its biggest giveaways on Twitter: the Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy, which will be available for free through Ubisoft Connect PC to all players. Players can claim the entire Chronicles saga, which includes Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China, Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India, and Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia, between November 9 and November 12.

Assassin's Creed Chronicles, which was released between 2015 and 2016, deviated from the franchise's typical 3D open-world template. Instead, Chronicles is a two-dimensional side-scrolling action/platform trilogy that follows three members of the Assassin Brotherhood from three different countries and time periods.

The narrative of the prodigal assassin Shao Jun is told in Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China, which takes place shortly after the 2011 short film Assassin's Creed: Embers. Shao Jun returns to her homeland of China in the year 1526 after training under the Italian assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze to exact vengeance against the Eight Tigers, a Templar group responsible for the Chinese sect of the Assassin's Brotherhood. The game's plot inspired the manga Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun, which had its first volume published in February of this year.

The Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India is set in 1841 and follows Arbaaz Mir, the protagonist of Assassin's Creed: Brahman. A master Templar arrives in India with a mysterious item that used to belong to the Assassin Order, and Mir is tasked with stealing it back and protecting his people during the war between the Sikh Empire and the East India Company.

Last but not least, Assassin's Creed Chronicles: The story takes place in 1918, following Russia's October Revolution. Nikolai Orelov, star of the Assassin's Creed: Subject Four comic book mini-series, must infiltrate a Bolshevik stronghold to obtain an artefact for the Assassin Order so that he and his family can flee the country and find peace.

Players can earn in-game rewards for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Far Cry 6 in addition to the Assassin's Creed Chronicles games. In addition, players can enter sweepstakes for a chance to win up to $1,000 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards, and they can purchase discounted versions of games like Valhalla, Immortals: Fenix Rising, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege in the Ubisoft store.