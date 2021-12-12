Ubisoft May Release Assassin’s Creed Next DLC May Come on December 13; Read More

Ubisoft has indicated that a Livestream for the game's next content upgrades will take place on Monday, so expect an Assassin's Creed Valhalla announcement shortly. Ubisoft announced the announcement, likely for the upcoming DLC, on Monday, December 13 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET in a tweet. "There is more to see than Midgard in Assassin's Creed Valhalla," reads the post's text, which is Ubisoft's only hint thus yet.

Assasssin’s Creed Upcoming DLC

Ubisoft teased the event on Twitter with a traditional Assassin's Creed insignia encircled by fire and ice, telling fans to tune in on Monday. As previously said, it has long been speculated that the expansion, or at least one of the expansions, will focus on Helheim and will be a massive upgrade, far larger than any of the 2021 storylines. In fact, the expansion is reported to be so large that it was originally planned as a single release before being incorporated into Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Although nothing is known about the DLC at this time, a recent report suggests that Ubisoft is planning to unveil at least two planned content drops. The first could come this month, but no specifics have been released. The second speculated DLC might be huge, possibly even greater than the previous two tale DLCs combined. This massive expansion might include around 40 hours of additional material and be designed in the "God of War" style.

The previous expansions of Valhalla, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, has garnered mainly positive reviews from critics and fans, so maybe this one can top both stories. Given the rumoured scope of the expansion, making something truly spectacular shouldn't be too difficult, especially if Ragnarok is included. However, it remains to be seen whether Ubisoft is willing to charge for such a large expansion. It'll be interesting to see if it costs the same as a full-fledged release or is cheaper.

In terms of Assassin's Creed's overall future, the latest incarnation speculated to be dubbed Assassin's Creed Infinity, will reportedly be a shared space for the entire franchise, allowing players to access all material in one location.

