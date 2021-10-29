Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Still in Progress, Launch Delayed Till 2023

Fans of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time may have to wait even longer for the remake. The official Prince of Persia Twitter account posted an update regarding the launch of the new title. According to the production team the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is "still in progress," which may assuage concerns after the remake failed to make an appearance in 2021 during the Ubisoft Forward presentation. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was supposed to be released in early 2021, but it was postponed to give the game more time in the oven.

Prince of Persia aficionados are no strangers to cancellations following hopeful news, as the series has had its fair share of ups and downs in the past. Assassin's Creed was supposed to be a Prince of Persia spin-off at first, but the idea swiftly grew into a new IP and now a big franchise and the Prince of Persia franchise was put on hold.

The remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was initially announced in September 2020, and it will have a new graphics engine, newly redone enemy character models, animations, and cinematic sequences, as well as Yuri Lowenthal resuming his role as the eponymous Prince. The remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was always going to be difficult, given how influential the 20-year-old game was and how it fundamentally transformed the landscape of action-adventure games.

The remake was initially scheduled for release on January 21, 2021, by India-based studios Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune. It was, however, postponed until March 2021, after which it was postponed forever. It's unclear whether work has been moved to a different studio.

The publisher tweeted, "We want to take a minute to reassure you that work of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still underway, driven and inspired by your feedback.” "We will keep you informed about our future initiatives, and we appreciate your unwavering support and patience."

That's all there is to it in terms of social media engagement, but Ubisoft confirmed in its quarterly financial report that the Sands of Time remake will be released somewhere in the fiscal year 2022-23. That places it between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, on the calendar.

