Ultimate Battle added Asian Games Esports titles on its platform to attract more Esports fan base in India

With esports all set to make its debut at the Asian Games next year, Ultimate Battle (UB), India’s first-ever one-stop online esports platform, now boasts of all the five esports medal games that India may participate in. Gamers will get a first-hand opportunity to train and compete in these games on the UB platform ahead of Asia’s prestigious sporting event.

Intending to popularise and encourage the fan base for these games in the Indian gaming ecosystem, Ultimate Battle is the platform in the country to introduce all the five video games permissible among the eight titles that will be part of the 2022 Asian Games.

Among the eight esports titles to be part of the Asian Games, PUBG Mobile (Asian Games version), Arena of Valor and Dream Three Kingdoms (DTK) 2 are the ones in which, for now, there is no clarity on India’s participation as the first two titles are currently banned in India while the DTK2 is not available to play in our country. The other five titles which can see the participation of Indian gamers and are now available on the UB platform are as follow:

FIFA (made by EA SPORTS),

Dota 2

League of Legends

HearthStone

Street Fighter V

Regular tournaments will be hosted on the UB platform, providing an optimum chance for casual gamers as well as professional esports athletes to ace their games. They will also have a ranking system in place as part of the automated leader board based on the performances of each of the players. The winners will be awarded exciting prize money.

In recent years and especially after the pandemic, when the sporting world moved on to become virtual, esports was the biggest gainer in the domain. Games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, Free Fire and Online Chess are some of the competitive games whose popularity shot up in the last 15 months.

Currently, the UB platform has 15 games, including all the popular titles, and they currently boast of a player base of more than 3,30,000 and the number is on the rise. With close to 54,000 monthly active users, gamers get an active community to interact with and compete against each other. Apart from enjoying the platform on Ultimate Battle’s official website, the gamers can also play tournaments by downloading Ultimate Battle’s recently-launched app directly from the website.