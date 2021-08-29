Ultimate Battle announces inaugural edition of All India Esports League

Ultimate Battle is India’s first-ever one-stop online Esports platform, and it is all set to roll out the inaugural edition of the All India Esports League (AIEL), with registrations starting in September 2021. The league, which will be played on the Ultimate Battle platform, aims to boost the Indian Esports ecosystem and encourage more esports athletes to establish themselves. Let‘s have a closer look at the prize pool and steps to participate in the esports tournament.

All India Esports League

As National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29th (today), it’s an opportune time to announce the flagship esports tournament. The tournament will witness top esports players from across the country engaging in the thrilling action and playing exciting battle royale games challenges, testing their strategic knowledge and skills. The league boasts a massive total prize pool of Rs 5 lakhs.

“The much-anticipated All India Esports league (AIEL) is the flagship tournament of Ultimate Battle which adds to our sustained efforts to create a one-stop platform to facilitate popular games for the esports athletes to play and compete against each other. We have been consistently hosting tournaments on our platform in the past year and the responses have been very good and hence we thought it was the opportune moment for Ultimate Battle to launch the League and connect the players and give them more benefits and opportunities to challenge fellow players,” said Tarun Gupta, Founder of Ultimate Battle.

The league which will be played over 4 months will be seeing popular multiplayer battle arena Esports games including recently-launched BGMI (Mobile) along with the other prevalent games Free Fire (Mobile), Valorant (PC), FIFA 21 (Console - PS4), and Chess (PC and Mobile) as part of the league.

The format for the event has been designed as follows:

Register on Ultimate Battle: Players need to have an Ultimate Battle account to participate in AIEL.

Choose your Game and Join Qualifier: The Gamers will have to choose the game they wish to participate in and Join the Online Qualifiers.

Qualify for Finale: Winners from the Qualifiers will move to the final pool/brackets where they will compete for the Top ranks.

Prize Distribution: Winners in the Finale event will be distributed with prize money, merchandise, and Goodies.

The professional Esports athletes as well as enthusiasts from across the country, of age 18 and above, can register themselves free of cost for the league, with an Ultimate Battle user account.

To register visit the link: AIEL Website

Download the UB App: Link