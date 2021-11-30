Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection gets ESRB Rated, PC release expected soon

The upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be the first time the PlayStation-exclusive franchise will be playable on PC, and a new tidbit suggests that the collection is nearing completion. The ESRB has just given its approval to the collection, which will include remasters of both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The collection has been rated T, which isn't surprising given that both Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy have a T rating. Along with its rating, the rating board expresses concern about "Blood, Language, Alcohol and Tobacco Use, and Violence."

More importantly, the game's success in being rated for both the PS5 and the PC suggests that the collection will be released soon. The game will be released in "early 2022," according to Sony, with the PlayStation 5 version arriving a few months ahead of the Iron Galaxy-developed PC version.

The Lost Legacy is a spin-off game that centres on Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross, while Uncharted 4 continues the storey of series mainstay Nathan Drake. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection has already re-released the first three games in Drake's storey.

With the collection's ESRB rating sorted, Sony should be able to announce official release dates for both the PS5 and PC versions of the remasters soon.

