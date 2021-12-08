Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Making Debut in January 2022 on PS5 with Improved Graphics & Features

Uncharted fans can finally look forward to a new-gen Nathan Drake adventure after almost five years. On January 28, 2022, Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection will be released on PlayStation 5. Earlier, when Naughty Dog released the Uncharted series, they reinvented the video game setpiece wheel on the PS3, with a high level of production value and polish over the course of a decade, until the franchise's final title.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Legacy of Thieves Collection is a two-game bundle that will be released for PC in 2022. The first is Nathan Drake's final hail-mary mission to retrieve Henry Avery's legendary treasure in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016). The other game is a spinoff starring Chloe Fazer, who was supposed to be an enemy turned ally in Uncharted 4, but was instead released as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a standalone adventure set in India's the Western Ghats.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Features

The PlayStation Blog post has given the graphic details and the feature details of the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection.

The graphic modes include:

Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate.

Performance Mode – The developer carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate.

Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps* at a 1080p resolution.

Instant load times, Spatial 3D Audio, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and fine-tuned rumble and resistance will all be available to PS5 owners.

Legacy of Thieves will be accessible on the Epic Game Store and Steam for anyone who wishes to play it on their PC. According to Sony, further details about the PC launch will be given as we approach 2022.

For $49.99/€49.99, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available physically and digitally for the PS5 console, with those who purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or Uncharted 4: A Thief's End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle having the option to upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Digital Version for an additional $10/€10. Starting on January 28, the upgrade will be available.

