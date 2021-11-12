Unexpected Server Maintenance Pulls Down the Rockstar Games Launcher for GTA Online & Red Dead Online

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was released yesterday, and it was a big day for Rockstar Games. However, soon after the Rockstar Titles Launcher's servers went down, a big number of PC players were unable to try out the games. The duration of the maintenance period is uncertain at this time. Rockstar Games Launcher is down and undergoing maintenance, according to a tweet from Rockstar Support.

The Grand Theft Auto: Definitive Edition is off to a shaky start. Fans have criticised the game for its lack of new features and small graphics enhancements, but it also has other flaws.

Now, the GTA Online and Red Dead Online gamers have been unable to access their games due to the Rockstar Games Launcher (RGL) being down for maintenance. To play any Rockstar Games game on a PC, you'll need to use the Launcher, which has been unavailable for quite some time.

Due to a server maintenance issue, those who purchased the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy have been unable to access their games since their purchase. Along with this, Read Dead Redemption is also facing issues.

The server issues are leading to the following problems on Rockstar Games Launcher.

Authentication

Store

Cloud Services

Downloads

As a result, it not only inhibits individuals from playing a game they already own, but also from downloading it in the first place. Because there had been no earlier tweets about planned maintenance, this news came as a shock to many players.

For the time being, console players are unaffected by this problem, because the interruption is limited to the Rockstar Games Launcher, the servers for GTA Online and Red Dead Online are both up and functioning. One of the main reasons for this could be the publication of the GTA Trilogy, which has piqued the interest of many players.

It's possible that the servers were shut down owing to increasing demand, or that scheduled maintenance was performed at an inopportune time. GTA and Red Dead fans are furious about the unannounced maintenance, and everyone wants to know when they'll be able to play their favourite games on the Rockstar Games Launcher again.

