Valve says Steam Deck gyro controls to support most games

Steam Deck gyro aiming will be one of the control options available for the handheld gaming PC, and Valve advises developers to test it out in a variety of games.

Valve recently released a new set of developer-focused Steam Deck FAQs, covering topics like dev kits, specific hardware concerns, and Steam Deck game input. Since the device includes joysticks, face buttons, trigger buttons, trackpads, a touch screen, and gyro controls, Valve doesn't expect a one-size-fits-all solution for every game.

However, it believes that gyro controls, "when used in conjunction with a joystick or trackpad, are ideal for a wide range of games and something that many players will want to use."

"They provide finer precision for gamepad users, while also bringing the mouse paradigm from the desktop to a portable form factor. For anyone shipping a game with player control of a camera or cursor, we recommend trying out this style of input to see if it makes sense for your game."

In recent years, gyro aiming has become more common in console games, allowing players to use their joysticks to make larger camera movements and then tilt their controller for finer aim. Although it isn't as popular as the traditional twin-stick input method, Valve's push to make full use of Steam Deck's input options may help raise its profile. Now, all we have to do is wait until February to see the first Steam Deck systems arrive.

