Warner Bros. Games officially announces MultiVersus, a free to play crossover

Warner Bros. Games has unveiled MultiVersus, a new platform fighter starring a slew of familiar faces.

The reveal trailer, presented by Player First Games' co-founder and game director Tony Huynh, highlights the game's emphasis on online team-based competitive play, with a 2v2 format at the forefront. For those who prefer solo competition, there will be other modes available such as 1v1 or four-player free-for-all.

Many iconic characters from the Warner Bros. portfolio are represented on the roster, including Batman and Superman from DC Comics, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. Shaggy, most importantly, has Ultra Instinct powers, bringing the meme to life for the first time outside of a cameo, as well as a projectile move in which he throws a sandwich.

Many of the original actors will reprise their roles in MultiVersus, including Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Kevin Conroy as Batman, and John Dimaggio as Jake the Dog. Huynh confirms that more characters will be added before the game's release, so the roster is far from complete. For example, a recent leak listed Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty as part of the cast, but he isn't in the first trailer.

Huynh expressed in the official press release "MultiVersus is a dream project for our team at Player First Games, and we're excited to officially reveal the game,".

"We've built MultiVersus from the ground up to be a cooperative, social game that embraces teamwork and strategy. We're also focused on providing first-class online gameplay through dedicated server-based rollback netcode so that friends and rivals can enjoy a seamless competitive experience as they duke it out with our diverse roster of characters," he added.

MultiVersus is set to be released in 2022 on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, with "full cross-play support, dedicated server-based rollback netcode, and content-filled seasons." Each character revealed thus far, as well as their voice actor, is listed below.