WB Games Montreal reportedly is working on a second project

According to one of the studio's senior artists' LinkedIn profile, they are working on the unannounced game "in addition to our current responsibilities on Gotham Knights."

According to the artist, they "co-designed features, core gameplay pillars, and co-founded the project with the Creative director."

The CV adds: “I also built project infrastructure with production (Art Direction, Confluence, Trello, JIRA). Collaborated with remote teams on a demo.”

WB Games Montreal has only worked on Batman projects so far. Its first title, Batman: Arkham Origins, was released in 2013. It also made a contribution to Rocksteady's Arkham City and four DLC packs for Arkham Knight.

The storyline tells, following Bruce Wayne's death, players control one of four superhero characters – Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood, and Batgirl – in Gotham Knights.

The action takes place in a "dynamic and interactive" open-world Gotham City, where players face off against villains like Mr. Freeze. They'll use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to defeat their opponents, according to Warner.

Last year's DC Fandome featured seven minutes of actual gameplay footage from the game, and a new trailer debuted last month.

Although it was originally scheduled to be released this year, it was confirmed in March that it would be delayed until 2022.

Warner Bros. stated on social media at the time that it was "giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players."