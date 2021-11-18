When will Spider-Man come in Fortnite chapter 3?

The Spider-Man No way Home has collaborated with Fortnite in chapter 3. This news is now officially confirmed. Season 8 in Fortnite is about to an end in a couple of weeks, that's why the excitement for the next season is overwhelming. Till now we don't have any information apart from collaboration with Spider-Man No way Home, right now we don't have any idea about the release date, pricing, or skin variants. But Fortnite has done many collaborations in past and on that basis, we can draw some speculations.

When will the Spider-Man No way Home collaboration happen in fortnight chapter 3?

Ever since the news about the collaboration between Spider-Man No way Home and Fortnite has been confirmed there has been one question in everyone's mind and that is when will the Spider-Man come in Fortnite chapter 3? Well now we don't have any official date from the developers but we can assume that the skin will be made available in the 2nd week of December.

But there might be some bad news for players. We are expecting that the new Spider-Man skin will be available exclusively for a battle pass like carnage. Although we don't have any confirmation regarding this the Spider-Man's skin will likely be exclusive for the battle pass.

How many Spider-Man skins will be available in Fortnite chapter 3?

There is a strong possibility that players will get multiple spiderman skins available in the game. As in the past epic games have given multiple skin variants for Naruto: Shippuden collaboration.

According to some speculations, players will get 3 Spider-Man skins in Fortnite chapter 3, these skins will showcase different versions of Spider-Man within the MUC. Apart from that, there is also a strong possibility that developers might add only one Spider-Man skin with multiple edit styles.

Apart from different skins developers might also add different cosmetic features like gliders, wraps, and emote. Along with all these features, the iconic mechanical arms of Spider-Man in Spider Armor might get featured as well.

The Spider-Man No way Home villains will be added in the Fortnite chapter 3?

As we all know that there is a huge hype around Spider-Man No way Home and Epic games and Sony both want to make maximum profit out of it. That's why there is a strong possibility that epic games might add all the major characters from the movie in the game as character skins.

Although the movie is featuring multiple villains the game might add a few iconic villain characters as a skin in the item shop. But we don't have any official information regarding this that's why players should wait for some more information on the same.

What will be the cost and other information?

The cost will depend on the type of cosmetic bundle that you want to purchase but as per speculations you can expect to pay between 1500 to 2500 V-bucks. Players should keep in mind that this price is just an estimate based on past collaborations of the game and there is a strong possibility that this might change.

With this collaboration, Epic games might also introduce a new mythic weapon in the Fortnite chapter 3. At the moment we don't have any idea about what this weapon will be but we are sure that the Epic game will come with something creative for this special occasion.