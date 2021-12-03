Xbox Alpha and Skip-Ahead programs is now accepting applications for testing features

Microsoft is looking for more Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead Insiders, according to the company. The company announced the news in a new Xbox Wire post, saying it is looking for the next wave of Xbox Insiders who want to join one of the Alpha rings.

As reported by Gamespot, The Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings are "invite-only," whereas the Delta and Beta rings are open to anyone. Insiders in the Alpha rings may receive builds before the rest of the Insider rings, and while Alpha Skip-Ahead typically receives builds from a future release, both rings receive features not yet available to other rings.

This is part of the Xbox Update Preview programme, which allows Insiders to test out the latest work-in-progress features developed by the Xbox team before they are released to the general public. Xbox is accepting feedback from users in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings.

"We don't share specifics," Microsoft said, "but we look at things like high-quality submitted feedback, quest/survey participation, and gameplay." "Most importantly, we select users who express a desire to take part!"

According to Microsoft, it makes no difference what ring fans are currently in or how long they've been a member of the Insider programme. A new survey titled "Joining new rings" has just been added to the Insider Hub. To get around, follow these steps:

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub on your console

Select Activities on the left

Under Available, scroll down until you see Joining new rings

Complete the survey

If selected, players will receive a notification on their console, but Microsoft has stated that there are limited spots available, so completing the survey does not guarantee a spot. If players receive an invitation, the company advises them to join the Alpha rings as soon as possible.

