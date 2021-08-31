Xbox Series X restock; Amazon listing hinting towards imminent restock

It seems Indians will soon be able to buy the Xbox Series X as the consoles are soon going to be available for sale in early August. The most awaited gaming console is out of stock since May this year and finally, a new listing on Amazon India has appeared suggesting that the company is restocking the Xbox Series X in India and the restock date will be revealed soon. Let’s have a look at the latest news regarding the restock of Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X Restock

Do note the Amazon listing is only hinting towards an imminent restock, but the company is yet to reveal the actual dates. Moreover, Microsoft is yet to comment on anything regarding the restock of Xbox Series X. According to a report from IGN India, industrial sources told them that a couple of weeks back the stock for the console had landed in India. Now it's the company’s call when they are planning to roll out the units for sale.

This could be a reason behind the delay of the much-awaited Halo Infinite Xbox Series X in India. The limited-edition console is slated to go live for sale on November 15th, for the rest of the world, but the company has decided not to utter anything regarding the India launch.

Where to buy Xbox Series X

Here is the list of retails stores and e-commerce sites from where you can purchase the Xbox Series X in India:

Amazon India

Flipkart

Game Shopee

Venus Games and Electronics

Vijay Sales

Mcube Games

Zupitex

PrepaidGamerCard

The Xbox Series X was launched in India at Rs 49,990 and the Xbox Series S was up for grabs at Rs 34,990. Do note that Amazon India has clearly mentioned that the console is not eligible for a return, it's only available for replacement. So in case you change your mind after buying the device then it won’t be subjected to return. Let’s see when Microsoft is planning to restock the Xbox Series X and S. However, do note that the companies are yet to reveal anything officially and it's advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt.