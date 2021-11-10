Your guide to unlocking new ABD in Animal crossing

The ABD in the Animal Crossing New Horizons stands for the automatic bell dispenser. Most of the animal crossing players are familiar with the ABD feature. This feature works as an ATM in the game; it can store your bells and you can also withdraw your Bells from the ABD. The ABD can be found at the resident service office which is situated at the nook stop terminal. This is a very helpful feature but the journey to the resident services is extremely exhausting in the game.

But now it is going to change very soon with the new Animal Crossing 2.0 update. This update is bringing many new changes and modifications to the game. With this new update, the ABD can become portable, and here is your guide to unlocking it.

How to get portable ABD in the Animal Crossing New Horizons?

If you are an Animal Crossing new horizons player and want to adapt to the new portable ABD then there is bad news for you as you can not acquire or buy this directly. There are some conditions that you will have to fulfil in order to get the new portable ABD. You will have to have a house that is upgraded to its max level, which can become an extremely costly condition to fulfil.

The second condition is that you will have to be completely debt-free. This means you will have to pay off your remaining loans in order to get the new portable ABD. This is also an extremely expensive condition to fulfil as many animal crossing players have loans of big amounts in the game. Although you will not face any real consequences of these unpaid loans.

Once you have fulfilled all the conditions you'll receive an email from Tom nook. With this mail, players will know about their eligibility to buy a new portable ABD. After that, you can visit the resident services and the 3rd terminal. After that, you will have to pay 9900 nook miles to get the new portable ability.

Once you have got your portable ABD you can customize it in your own way. But in order to customize your new portable ABD you will have to unlock Reese and Cyrus' shop which is situated at Harv's island, to unlock this you will need 100,000 bells. But you should keep in mind that portable ABD is not a cheap process as you will need 8000 bells to change its colour.