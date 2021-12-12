YouTube Premium subscribers get Free 3 months of Microsoft’s PC Game Pass

Microsoft recently revealed at "The Game Awards 2021" that its "Xbox Game Pass for PC" will be renamed "PC Game Pass." For a less muddled branding, the new moniker does away with the Xbox part. Google has begun telling YouTube Premium users about a free trial of PC Game Pass, which was announced shortly after Microsoft's announcement.

According to 9to5Google, Google is giving Microsoft's PC Game Pass to its YouTube Premium users for free for three months. Active users will receive the offer via email from the company.

“We’re showing some gaming love to our Premium members so you can level up with more than 100 high-quality PC games like the brand-new Halo Infinite — out now,” the email reads.

You'll need a Microsoft account to redeem the promotion. The deal is only valid for new Game Pass subscribers, according to Google. If you currently have an Xbox Game Pass subscription or have used the service before, you won't be able to take advantage of the promotion. The offer is only valid until December 31, 2021, and is only available in the United States.

YouTube Premium subscriber can check their mailbox, they should have received an offer email from Google. Users who never used Xbox/PC Game Pass should be able to redeem the deal by clicking the "Redeem Now" button in the email. To take advantage of the promotion, you'll need a credit card. You can continue to use the service for $9.99/₹129(India) per month once the deal expires.

YouTube Premium subscribers will receive access to over 100 titles, including Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Game of the Year Edition, Halo Infinite, Dicey Dungeons, Final Fantasy XII-2, and others, through PC Game Pass. You can access the whole game library by clicking here.