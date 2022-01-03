A Guide to Know-How to Change Skin in Minecraft

Minecraft is a popular game among gamers, and it offers a diverse range of gameplay options. The game can be played on both PC and consoles, and there are numerous customization options. Some of these customization include changing skins.

In Minecraft, there are two default skins: Steve and Alex. They're simple skins that don't cost a lot of money, yet many users want a more personalised look. Players have produced a range of unique and interesting skins that you can use on your player. Here is a guide on how to change your skin in Minecraft.

Getting Skins from Third-Party Websites

Download the skin you want to apply to your character from a third-party Minecraft skin website like Minecraft Skins

Go to the official Minecraft website

To log in with the account connected with Minecraft on your PC, go to the Menu icon and click Profile

Select the file you downloaded earlier and click Open after clicking the Browse option

To save your unique skin, click Save

Using Skins in Minecraft Bedrock Editions

Skin packs are available in the Minecraft Marketplace for both free and for purchase. You can equip these skins through the Profile menu after downloading them.

To equip skins you've downloaded from the Classic Skins menu, go to Edit Character.

You can create your own skin on the Character Creator tab, specifying both the body and style characteristics of the skin, as well as custom colours.

You can swap between up to five saved skins.

Go to Profile > Classic Skins > Owned > Import in Minecraft for Windows 10 and mobile. Skins that have been uploaded are not transferrable to other devices.

Changing Skin in Minecraft Console

Skins can be changed on consoles as well, but the procedure is a little different. Because most consoles lack the means to store downloaded files, you won't be able to download and apply skins in the same way you can on most PCs. Instead, you'll have to make do with the free and paid skins that Minecraft already has.

• Launch Minecraft.

• From the main menu, go to Help & Options > Change Skin.

• From the left-hand menu, select a skin pack.

• Choose the skin you want to use on your character (If the skin you've chosen isn't free, you'll be directed to the Store on your platform to purchase it)

• Once you've picked a skin, it should become the default for your character.

