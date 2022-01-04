A guide to Know How to Turn Off Screen Mirroring on your Apple and Android Smartphones

When it comes to watching films, creating attractive backgrounds, or playing high-resolution games, screen mirroring is a lot of fun. Screen mirroring, in addition to displaying the content of a smaller device on a larger screen, also allows users to wirelessly display the content of their phone on another screen, as in presentations, meetings, or other situations where a large audience is required to follow through on something important. However, this feature can be difficult to turn off at times, and you may inadvertently activate it, jeopardising your privacy. This is a guide on how to disable screen mirroring.

How to disable screen mirroring on iPhone or iPad

iPhones have Airplay, which allows you to stream or mirror your phone's screen to other devices. Although turning off Airplay on iPhones is the sole way to stop it from mirroring your screen, how to turn off screen mirroring for Android smartphones is rather different.

By swiping up on the screen, you can access the "Control Center"

You can see the "Screen Mirroring" option on your display.

When you click on it, you'll see an option named "Stop Screen Mirroring," which you should select

You're done when you tap "Stop Mirroring"

You can simply disable this option from your settings if you don't plan to use it for a long time.

In your phone’s Settings menu, select General

Select Airplay & Handoff from the drop-down menu

Select the first option, Airplay to TVs Automatically

Automatic, Ask and Never are the three options available. Select Never to stop Airplay permanently

How to disable screen mirroring on Android smartphones

Although different brands of Android devices have different features, they all offer a capability called Casting or Screencast in some circumstances. Usually, Android phones have either the Screen Mirroring or Screen Casting capability, which allows you to wirelessly display your phone's content on other devices.

Simply swipe down the control panel of your phone's screen to reveal hidden fast options, and among the quick links, you'll discover the screencasting symbol

This option may also be found in the Settings section of your phone

Once you've found this symbol, tap it once to begin searching for compatible devices. By tapping it one more time, you can end the search. This will ensure that the phone is not connected to any other devices in the vicinity

To turn it completely off, push the Screen Mirroring or Screen Casting slider to the left to the OFF position

