Activate Weapon Variants in Halo Infinite; Read More to Know-How

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer rollout has indeed proven to be a major hit with the player base, and now the game's code has revealed additional Weapon Variants. Halo Infinite, already has plenty of deadly firearms to try out. Weapon Variants are a means to experiment with old weaponry in new ways. Weapon Variants in Halo Infinite are locked and may only be activated via settings.

So far, there hasn't been much information on weapon varieties in Halo Infinite, but one new technique to employ them has recently been discovered. While many people are already aware of the weapon varieties in Halo Infinite's upcoming campaign, there is a way to employ them in multiplayer.

How to Activate Weapon Variants in Halo Infinite

In Halo Infinite, there are currently no official matchmaking modes that allow players to employ weapon variants. However, if participants are ready to play custom games, there is a way to employ them. There, one can face off against hostile Spartans or other friends looking for variants.

Fiesta, which was introduced in Halo Infinite as part of the Fracture: Tenrai event, is the game mode that players will need to play. Every time they die or a match starts, this setting will respawn them with new weapons.

Apart from the standard weaponry, the same rules apply in custom games for Fiesta. Instead, players will have a chance to spawn with a variety of weapon variations, but it will be completely random. To activate Weapon Variants, you'll need to enable specific parameters, simply turn them on to get the game's pick up weapon varieties. You may then use the same technique while playing the game to create some very fantastic results.

Select Custom Game > Mode Editor from the drop-down menu.

Go to the Sandbox section.

Under Weapons, toggle on Weapon Racks/Placements, Power Weapon Pads, Weapon Pickup, and Weapon Dropping on the right.

You can try out the Weapon Variants for the following weapons by turning on the following option.

Convergence Bulldog

MA40 Longshot

S7 Flexfire

Rapidfire Pulse Carbine

Volatile Skewer

If you want to find the different weapon variants continue to play until you find the versions. However, it is unclear how the variants will be introduced into the game. Weapon Variants are currently only available in fiesta mode and on disconnected servers. It's unknown whether the same will be used in the online multiplayer mode as well. During the campaign mode, players can control the majority of the other players. Drops are used to unlock them.

