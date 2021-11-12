Among Us; Here's how to unlock Cosmicube in the game

If you like to play Among Us with your multiplayer game then you should be aware of its new Cosmicube update. But Among Us is facing a big content drop as the result of the new Cosmicube update being executed. The developers have added new gameplay mechanics like gaining experience to level up. This new update in Among Us has also brought some new cosmetic items into the game. If you are Among Us player and want to get some cosmetic items then you can get them via Cosmicubes. If you don't have any idea about how to unlock the cosmic cubes in Among Us then here is your step-by-step guide.

In Among Us users can convert their time spent on the game into achievable rewards and players can turn on and off this feature. This simply means that you will get rewards like pods and beans while you are playing the game. Each of these resources will cater to the Cosmicubes.

To purchase the Cosmicubes players will have to spend their beans. You can earn more beans by playing the game and by completing matches in the game. Players should also keep in mind that these beans cannot be used after purchasing the Cosmicube.

After that, you will notice that all the branching paths to the Cosmicubes have one number associated with them. If you want to unlock that path then you will have to spend your pods to unlock it. You can also earn pods while playing the game.

But you should keep in mind that you can only earn pods once you have bought the Cosmicube. Once you have purchased Cosmicube with your beans then you will start collecting pods. After earning the pods you can use them to unlock more items in the Cosmicube.

But this time developers have made things a little bit more complicated by adding different types of pods in the game. This is similar to the Cosmicube that you have purchased earlier. To get a specific kind of pods players will need a Cosmicube that has to be activated with the same pod.

This basically means that if you want to purchase a Cosmicube in Among Us then you will have to earn more pods and beans much quicker. It is also an extremely exciting journey to level up in Among Us. But players should keep in mind that just by leveling up your Cosmicube gets zero effects but by leveling up you will get more pods and beans. In the game, as you level up your multiplier will also increase, and as a result, you will get more beans and pods after completing any round.