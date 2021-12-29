Annoyed From Pop-Ups? Learn How to Block Pop-Ups in Safari

Pop-up windows can be both irritating and beneficial. However, when you're working on anything important in your Mac's web browser and a pop-up appears, it's very distracting. Several websites that rely on advertising for revenue will prevent you from accessing them until you unblock their adverts.

Pop-ups can be allowed or blocked on specific websites or across the board. If you're not certain to choose whether or not to stop pop-ups on a webpage, you can choose to stop and be notified when the site wants to show a pop-up, and then select whether or not to show it. We'll show you how to stop pop-ups on Safari in this article.

Allowing or Blocking Pop-Ups on Individual Website

If you want to block or allow pop-ups on an individual website, follow these steps.

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Choose Safari > Preferences, then Websites in the Safari software on your Mac

Step 3: On the left, select Pop-up Windows

Step 4: Make sure you scroll to the bottom of the list if you don't see Pop-up Windows

Step 5: Choose one of the following options from the website's pop-up menu:

Allow: The website's pop-ups appear

Block and Notify: Pop-ups for the website do not appear, but you can choose to show them by clicking on the Smart Search field when visiting a website with blocked pop-ups

Block: The website's pop-ups do not appear

Allow or Block Pop-up Windows on All Websites

Step 1: Choose Safari > Preferences, then Websites in the Safari software on your Mac

Step 2: On the left, select Pop-up Windows

Make sure you scroll to the bottom of the list if you don't see Pop-up Windows

Step 3: If you want to modify the setting for any of the websites listed under Configured Websites (for example, if they're set to Allow but you want to change them to Block), select each website and click Remove.

If you're not seeing Configured Websites, it's because you haven't set up pop-up blocking settings for any websites yet, or the list has been cleared.

Step 4: Select one of the following options from the "When visiting other websites" pop-up menu:

Allow: Website pop-ups will show.

Block and Notify: Pop-ups for the website do not appear, but you can select to reveal them when you visit a website with blocked pop-ups

Block: Website pop-ups will not be displayed

You may have unwanted software on your Mac if you disable pop-ups on a website but still see them.

