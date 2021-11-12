Apple iOS 15.2 Beta 2 Adds Hide My Email Feature; Read More to Know-How it Works

Apple has released iOS 15.2 Beta 2 earlier this week, and with that Apple has rolled out “Hide My Email” feature for iCloud+ members. Apple stated that the update enables kid communication safety measures in iMessage following the release of iOS 15.2 Beta 2.

With iOS 15 and the Hide My Email option limited to iCloud+ subscribers, you may make unique, irregular email addresses that redirect to your personal inbox whenever you wish to keep your personal email address private. In iOS 15.2, which is still in beta, Hide My Email may be accessed directly from the Mail app.

Messages sent to Hide My Email addresses are sent to your personal email account, which is either your iCloud mail address or any other email address linked with your Apple ID. Your personal email address is kept private when you reply to a message sent to a Hide My Email address. It looks that the message was sent from the Hide My Email address. This is especially important if you believe a company will share your email address with advertising agencies or other third parties for marketing purposes. If you provide them with a dummy address, you may delete it at any time, guaranteeing that no unsolicited emails enter your inbox.

How it works on iOS 15.2 with the Mail app

Hide My Email can be enabled by simply pressing the "From" field in the newest beta versions of Apple's operating systems. This allows the user to send emails to other users without having to provide your real email address.

At first, go to Settings on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, go to Settings

Check to see if you're logged in with your Apple ID. If you are, your name appears at the top of the Settings page. In case you don't see your name at the top, tap "Sign in to your [device]."

To compose a message normally, tap the New Message icon in the bottom-right corner of the main Mail screen.

Make a note of who you're sending it to in the To: field. After that, collapse the Cc/Bc, From: field and then hit From again.

Select Hide My Email at the bottom of the list of available addresses.

Users on iPhone, iPad and Mac can still create random email addresses through the iCloud settings. Since users couldn't send a standard email masking their main address before, this modification just expands the feature to many more areas. You can also use random email addresses when you're prompted to input your email address on a website in Safari if you're a paying iCloud Plus member. When the option to Hide My Email appears on the screen, select it.

