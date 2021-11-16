AVerMedia Unveils Live Streamer CAP 4K BU113 Capture Card in India

AVerMedia Technologies has announced the launch of its latest capture card called the Live Streamer CAP 4K - BU113. AVerMedia Live Streamer CAP 4K is an external capture card that allows users to capture 4K sources at 60 frames per second. It is specifically aimed at creators who want to use the camera as a webcam. The capture card is compatible with live streaming software and video conferencing applications such as RECentral, OBS, streamlabs, Xsplit, Discord, VMix, Zoom, Teams, Skype, and more. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched capture card.

Capturing 4K video streams at 60 frames per second in real-time and with extremely low latency, the new AVerMedia Live Streamer CAP 4K capture card can be used by creators and professionals to take advantage of the camera as if it were a webcam. Content creators will also be able to use advanced functions capable of automatically framing a group or a person, using the supplied software, CamEngine.

The capture card comes with top-notch features like ePTZ framing, which supports AI face detection, becoming a true digital cameraman with subject tracking and zoom up to 6 preset settings. Thanks to the software, in fact, users can exploit the full potential of the camera, transforming it into a professional webcam with a series of effects and the possibility of customizing video streams. The small plug-in card has dimensions of 94.2 x 45.4 x 16 mm and weighs only 44.5 grams. Additionally, the product comes with a Live Streamer CAP 4K capture card, USB Type-C & Type-A cable and a quick guide.

Specification

Technical Specifications

Interface: USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C (plug and play, UVC)

Input: HDMI 2.0

Output: USB 3.0 Type-C

Max Supported Resolutions (Video Input): 2160p60 HDR/ 1440p144/ 1080p60

Max Recording Resolution: 2160p30/ 1080p60 HDR

Dimension: 94.2 x 45.4 x 16 mm (3.7 x 1.7 x 0.6 in)

Weight: 44.5 g / 1.5 oz



System Requirements

Windows 10 x64

Desktop: Intel Core i5-6XXX + NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or above

Laptop: Intel Core i7-7700HQ + NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or above

8 GB RAM recommended

macOS 10.14 or above

3.6 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7

Radeon Pro 555 with 2 GB of VRAM

16 GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 memory

Price, Availability and Warranty

AVerMedia Live Streamer CAP 4K - BU113 capture card comes with an MRP of Rs. 23,000 carrying warranty of 1 year. These products are immediately available on Amazon.