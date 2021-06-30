Battlegrounds Mobile India; How to fix frame drops and lag 

Krafton has listed the solution on BGMI support to resolve the problem. Let's have a look at how to fix frame drop and lags in BGMI.

It's not a secret that Krafton has made huge efforts to bring back one of the most played online multiplayer games PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Though the stable version is yet to roll out for a wider audience, the early access has reached almost a majority of users in the country all thanks to the beta testing program. However, it seems that some gaming enthusiasts have started complaining about the lags and frame drops while playing the game. These are just a part and parcel of BGMI as the game is still in beta version. However, developers have immediately listed the solution on BGMI support to resolve the problem. Let's have a look at how to fix frame drop and lags in BGMI.

Also Read: Battlegrounds Mobile India is not sharing data with Chinese servers, report

How to fix frame drop issue on Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to the support forum, there are several reasons behind the frame drop and here’s how you can fix them.

The support forum suggests that gameplay is likely to drop frames and witness frame lags when the battery of the smartphone is low. You can fix the issue just by ensuring that you have enough charge on your smartphone before launching the game.

During long hour gaming, the handsets tend to overheat, which ultimately triggers the temperature cooling system. The cooling system witnesses overheating and automatically reduces to frame rates to calm down the phone. In this process, the gameplay seems to lose frames and also starts lagging.

Furthermore, the support forum also claims that too many apps working in the background also cause this issue. So it's better to close all the apps before playing the game.

Internet connection also plays a vital role in frame dropping, so during a match, you can see there is a signal icon on the bottom left corner of the phone. It represents the connectivity, if it’s red or yellow then you're facing high ping and this might be a reason for frame drops. You can switch to a different connection or Wi-Fi connection and rest the graphic settings to see the improvements.

How to solve frame drop issue on BGMI? You can fix the issue just by ensuring that you have enough charge on your smartphone before launching the game When is Krafton planning to launch the stable version of BGMI? The company is yet to reveal anything about the launch of the stable version for all. It's recommended to wait for the official launch. When Battlegrounds Mobile India is launching for iOS? Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently only available for Android users on the Google Play Store and will be launched for iOS devices in the near future.

Credits :BGMI

Share your comment ×