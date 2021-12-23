Boost the performance of your iPhone by Clearing Cache, Here’s How to Clear Cache in iPhone

iPhone users can clean their cache in a variety of methods, depending on whether they're using Safari or iOS apps. As the iPhone and iPad become loaded with undesirable data and programmes, they begin to slow down. Because iOS lacks a system-level cache cleaner, you won't be able to completely delete cache on your iPhone in one go. If the apps you're using support it, you can delete the cache from each one individually. Let’s take a look at the system level settings to see if they can help you with some frequent difficulties, as well as how to clear cache and improve the performance of your iPhone.

Clearing Cache from Safari for iPhone

When you clean the Safari cache on your iPhone, all of the files, photos, passwords, and scripts from previously visited websites are deleted. Cache on iPhone apps can also be cleared by unloading or removing them.

Clearing your browser cache may assist if you're having performance issues. Even though the data in your cache is small, it accumulates over time and causes your device to slow down.

Delete your browser's history, cache, and cookies.

To delete your history and cookies, go to Settings > Safari and select Erase History and Website Data.

If you remove your history, cookies, or browsing data in Safari, it will not alter your AutoFill information.

Once more, tap Clear History and Website Data.

Go to Settings > Safari > Advanced > Website Data if you're having trouble with a specific website.

Now, utilise the top-right search bar to locate the website you're looking for. To remove the cache for that specific page, slide left and tap Delete when you find it.

Other ways to remove cache on an iPhone

If you're having trouble with the software keyboard or Wi-Fi, iOS now offers some system-level options for changing certain settings without erasing your data. You can also use these settings to free up space on your iPhone.

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage to delete useless apps (but not documents or data stored in those apps). Now, next to Offload Unused Apps, press Enable.

Go to Settings > General > Reset to reset system settings like network, home screen layout, and keyboard dictionary. To finish the process, select the appropriate choice.

To free up space on your iPhone, you can rapidly upload images to iCloud and erase the local versions.

To know how to free up space on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage.

Blocking cookies on iPhone

A cookie is a small bit of data that a website saves on your computer or mobile device so that it can recognise you when you return. To disable cookie blocking in Safari, go to Settings > Safari and enable Block All Cookies.

Some web pages may not function if cookies are disabled. Some instances are as follows:

Even if you use the right login and password, you will most likely be unable to get into a website

A message stating that cookies are required or that your browser's cookies are disabled may appear

Some functionalities on a website may not function properly

Use content-blocking software

Third-party programmes and extensions are called content blockers to allow Safari to block cookies, pictures, resources, pop-ups, and other types of information.

To obtain a content blocker, go to:

From the App Store, get a content filtering app.

Select Settings > Safari > Extensions from the drop-down menu.

Toggle on a content blocker from the list.

By cleaning the cache and cookies from your iPhone, you may simply improve the efficiency of your smartphone.

