Bored of Your Regular Alexa Voice? Here’s How to Change Alexa’s Voice on Echo Devices

A dependable hub for all of your gadgets to connect to, providing the framework for one class of hardware to communicate with another, is a crucial aspect of any smart home. Amazon Alexa is one of the most well-known smart control systems. You might want to learn how to adjust Alexa's voice once you've set up your Amazon Echo or Echo Dot smart speaker and mastered giving Alexa orders. If you're a native English speaker, this could mean giving Alexa a distinct accent or having her speak in a different language altogether.

Changing Alexa’s Voice with Voice Command

Speak the command "Alexa, change your voice" on an Echo or Echo Show

If you have more than one Echo, Alexa will prompt you to choose which one you want to use

Say the name of the gadget whose voice you want to change

If it works, Alexa will react with the new voice and indicate that it will sound like that in the future

If it fails, Alexa will say something along the lines of "Sorry, [name of your device] does not support that"

Changing Alexa’s Voice using the Alexa app for iOS or Android:

At the bottom of the page, select the Devices tab

In the top left corner, tap the Echo & Alexa button

Select the device on which you wish Alexa's voice to be changed

In the upper right corner, tap the Settings cogwheel

Scroll to the bottom to Alexa's Voice and select it

Select between the original feminine voice and the new masculine voice

Changing Alexa’s Language using Alexa App

Tap "More" in the Alexa app.

Tap "Settings" to get to the main settings menu

From the drop-down menu, choose "Device Settings"

Tap the device for which you wish to update Alexa's settings. If your device isn't mentioned, it's most likely because you haven't finished setting it up – for more information, check our guide to setting up the Amazon Echo

Tap "Language" after scrolling down to the "General" section

Choose a language, a language combination, or an accent for Alexa. Your Echo device will refresh for a few minutes, during which time you won't be able to use it for voice commands; the onboard light ring will turn blue to indicate that it's updating

When choosing a different language, you may be informed that it is not completely supported in your country and that some Alexa functions may be unavailable if you do so. This mostly pertains to the fact that not all Alexa Skills are available in the language you've chosen. However, the great majority of functionality and voice commands should work as expected, and changing the language or accent of your Echo will have no effect on its location settings.

