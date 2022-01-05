Can you block someone on LinkedIn; Learn how to block someone on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a great platform to connect with professional contacts and expand your network. There are times when you accept invitations from the people you don’t know or you don’t want to connect with and things become uncomfortable very quickly. In these types of situations, you will have to block the person otherwise they will keep sending you invites or messages. When you block a person on LinkedIn, you won't be able to connect with them and both of you won’t be able to view each other’s profile or any other content. LinkedIn allows you to block a maximum of 1,000 people on the platform.

The person who is getting blocked doesn’t get any notifications about the activity unless you have shared a LinkedIn recruiter account with the person, so you don’t have to worry about the hate comments or feelings when you are blocking someone on LinkedIn. Here we have a complete guide to block someone on LinkedIn, so read the story till the end.

How to block someone on LinkedIn

Whether you are using a desktop or an Android smartphone or an iOS handset, the process for blocking someone on LinkedIn is the same.

Open the LinkedIn app on your Android or iOS smartphone and if you are using a desktop, then open the official LinkedIn website and go to the contact’s profile you want to block. Tap the ‘More’ option which will be located at the right side of the person’s name on the desktop version and below the person’s name on the mobile app. You will see a ‘Report or Block’ option after clicking on the ‘More’ option. Now click on it to proceed further. Now select the ‘Block(Name)’ option and then tap on the ‘Block’ option to confirm.

Now you have successfully blocked a person on LinkedIn. However, if you want to unblock someone on LinkedIn, you can do it by following the steps mentioned below.

Open the Official desktop version of LinkedIn and tap on the ‘Me’ icon in the top toolbar. Now select the ‘Settings & Privacy’ menu and tap on the ‘Blocking & Hiding’ option under the ‘Privacy’ tab on the left sidebar. Beside the ‘blocking’ option you will see a ‘Change’ option.Tap on it. Now tap on ‘unblock’ option next to the name of the person you wish to unblock.

If you are using an Android or an iOS smartphone then follow the steps to unblock someone on LinkedIn.

Open the LinkedIn app on your smartphone and go to your profile page. Now click on the ‘gear’ icon that is located at the top right-hand side of the screen. Select the ‘Privacy’ option at the top of the ‘Settings’. Now select the ‘Who you’re blocking’ option and click on ‘unblock’. To confirm the process, you will have to enter your password correctly.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.