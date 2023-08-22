Can You Use a PS5 Controller on a PS4? If Yes, Then How?

In layman's terms, the PS5 DualSense controller may not work on PS4 consoles, at least Sony has repeatedly bothered with this explanation. Though on the other hand, you may find that the PS4 controller nurtures forward compatibility with the PS5 and backward compatibility with the PS3. Therefore, there might be a few options or other ways around to connect a PS5 controller to the PS4 console.

A Bluetooth adapter can be judged as a preliminary connecting tool between the PS4 console and a PS5 controller. This device can be found as the USB device which is needed to be plugged into the console of PS4 for carrying out further. Let's find out the related methods and other processes(if there are any) to bridge the gap.

Process for Connecting a PS5 Controller to a PS4 Console

I have mentioned before about Bluetooth adapters in meeting the required functionality. The required functionalities are supporting both DualSense and PS4 compatibility. Among different Bluetooth adapters, you should eye these two special features. Based on the type of Bluetooth adapters, the connection process is also different. Those processes can't be generalized. Rather, to continue the discussion, we need to pick up one such adapter and in this article, it is Mayflash's Magic-S Pro. With this device, you need the DualSense controller and PS4 console. Now let's point to the related methods to make the connection using the mentioned adapter.

Connect the adapter to your PS4 console using the open USB port. Activate the pairing mode by pressing the pairing button of the adapter. You can be assured of the success of pairing mode by LED blinking. With that, the DualSense should also be put in pairing mode. You can activate the pairing mode in the DualSense controller by holding the PlayStation button and Create button. By holding these two buttons, you will get to see the blue flash. It means that the DualSense controller has entered pairing mode. Let me believe that you have kept your PS5 in off mode throughout this while. Now, both the devices are in pairing mode and they will connect to each other without any hassle and stay paired. In this pairing mode, the PS4 console can be controlled via the DualSense controller.

Obstacles in Using PS5 Controller With PS4 Console

Sony has already clarified that the DualSense wireless controller is not compatible with the PS4 console. Therefore, you should know that most of the features of the DualSense wireless controller won't work on the PS4. Such as the adaptive trigger or the haptic feedback won't work when the DualSense is connected to the PS4 console. Remember, only the basic features of the controllers can be used to play games on the PS4 console.

Role of Remote Play in Connecting PS4 with PS5 Controllers

Before initiating the concerned process, one thing should be remembered in this context and that is an increased latency due to multiple devices connected in between. You will need a computer with a wired connection to set up the whole system. And as a gamer, you won't want any added latency in your gaming experience. Still, in the lack of an abundance of sources, you can go with this method.

But we can assess this part in another way. The need is to connect a compatible device to the same broadband connection where a minimum of 5 Mbps speed is necessary. You can start the process after installing the Remote Play app on your Android or iOS device.

Now, the app should be set up on PS4. You can initiate the process by putting PS4 into the rest mode. You need to press the designated PlayStation button on the PS4 controller. Now, click Enter Rest Mode from the available menu. Now follow the below-mentioned steps :

Open your PS4 and log in to your PlayStation Network account. Click on Settings and choose Remote Play Connection Settings.

3. Check the Enable Remote Play option and get back to the Settings option.

4. Tap the button of Account Management and press the Activate button.

5. Now, head back to Power Save Settings and check the option of Set Features Available in Rest Mode.

6. Click the option of Stay Connected to the Internet.

7. In the final part, choose the Enable Turning on PS4 from Network option.

Now, the Remote Play app will be configured on your PS4. You can connect your mobile device to the PS4 with the help of the Remote Play app. From this, you will be able to play games using the PS5 controller on the PS4 console.

Role of Titan Two Adapter in PS5 Controllers Working on PS4

Titan Two adapter is one of the best adapters available in the market. You may need to spend a few extra bucks to buy it but performance-wise, it would fill up that gap. Let's check the process.

1. You need to connect the Titan Two adapter to your PS4 via a USB.

2. Now, connect the DualSense cable to Titan Two. The cable should be a USB-C.

3. This is the wired form of the controller

Usage of the DualSense Controller on PS4

To make the DualSense controller work on PS4, you need a mediating device. As I have mentioned before, Titan Two adapter or the Remote Play app may fill up that need of being a mediating device. The connecting processes have already been discussed before.

Can the PS5 controller be paired to PS4 via Bluetooth?

Your PS5 controller can not be directly paired with your PS4 via Bluetooth. In the list of supported devices that can be paired up with PS5 via Bluetooth, PS4 does not stay. Rather, you have to connect an Android or iOS device in a mediating role with the PS5 via Bluetooth. Then, you can connect the PS4 to that Android or iOS device using the Remote Play app.

Conclusion

One thing you should remember is that the PS5 controller can not be connected to a PS4 console directly. All the processes mentioned here are just some bypassed methods and you need to be careful while implementing those.