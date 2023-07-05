Clear History on Iphone

How to Clear History on Safari on Your iPhone

Clearing your history can help to improve your iPhone's performance. When Safari has a lot of data stored, it can slow down your browsing experience. Clearing your history can help to free up memory and make Safari run more smoothly. To clear all history on Safari, follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Scroll down and Click on Safari.

3. Click on Clear History and Website Data.

4. Then, tap on Clear History and Data to confirm.

This will clear your browsing history, website data, cookies, and other browsing data from Safari.

Note: Clearing your history will also clear your cookies, which are small files that websites store on your iPhone to remember your preferences and settings. If you clear your cookies, you may need to sign in to websites again and your preferences may be reset.

How to erase the history of individual websites on Safari

Erasing the history can boost the speed of your iPhone.If you want to clear your history for a specific website, you can do so by following these steps:

1. Open Safari and go to the website you want to clear your history for.

2. Tap on the Bookmarks button in the bottom bar.

3. Click on Edit in the top right corner.

4. Click on the History tab.

5. Now go to the X or Delete option next to the website you want to clear history for.

How to delete search history on iPhone on Safari based on time periods

Clearing your search history will not delete any of your other browsing history, such as the websites you've visited or the pages you've bookmarked. If you have any extensions installed in Safari, they may also store data about your searches.

The steps on how to delete search history on iPhone on Safari based on time periods:

1. Open Safari on your iPhone.

2. Click on the Bookmarks icon (the open book icon) in the bottom bar.

3. Press Clear at the bottom right of the screen.

4. Select the time range that you want to delete your search history.

5. You can choose the last hour, today, today, and yesterday, or all time.

6. Tap on Clear to confirm.

This will delete all of your search history for the selected time period.

How to clear all history on Chrome

Deleting all of your browsing history, cookies, site data, passwords, and cached files from Chrome on your iPhone will free up some space. Here are the steps on how to clear all history on Chrome:

1. Open the Chrome app on your iPhone.

2. Tap on the three dots in the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. Select History.

4. Tap on Clear browsing data.

5. Select All Time from the time range drop-down menu.

6. Press Clear to confirm.

How to erase the history of individual websites on Chrome

If you only want to delete an individual website from your history, you can do so by following these steps:

1. Open Chrome.

2. Click on the three dots in the top right corner of the window.

3. Select History.

4. Click on three dots on the right side

6. Click Remove from History to confirm.

This will delete the selected website from your history.

How to delete search history on Chrome based on time periods

Deleting search history on Chrome based on the time period can delete the last hour, today, today, and yesterday, or all-time history. The steps to clear individual history are as follows:

Open Chrome. Click on the three dots in the top right corner of the window. Select History. Click on Clear browsing data.

5. Pick the time range that you want to delete your history. Check the boxes next to the items that you want to delete.

6. You can choose to delete browsing history, cookies, site data, passwords, and cached files.

7. Click on Clear data to confirm.

How to Clear History on Firefox on Your iPhone

Clearing your search history will not erase any of your other browsing history, such as the websites you've visited or the pages you've bookmarked. Your browser also stores temporary files, such as images and JavaScript files, that are used to speed up the loading of websites. These files can take up a significant amount of space on your device. Clearing your browsing history can help to free up space on your device.

How to clear all history on Firefox

To clear all history on Firefox on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Firefox app on your iPhone. Tap on the three lines in the bottom right corner of the screen. Select Settings.

4. Under the Privacy & Security section, tap Data Management.

5. At the bottom of the list, select Clear Private Data.

6. Select All Time from the Time Range drop-down menu.

7. Press Clear to confirm.

This will delete all of your browsing history, cookies, site data, passwords, and cached files from Firefox on your iPhone.

How to erase the history of individual websites on Firefox

If you only want to delete an individual website from your history, you can do so by following these steps:

Open the Firefox app on your iPhone. Tap on the three dots in the bottom right corner of the screen. Select Settings. Under the Privacy & Security section, tap Data Management. Select Website Data. Tap the site you want to clear or select Show More to find the site you want to clear. At the bottom of the list, select Clear Private Data.

This will delete the individual site from your history.

How to delete search history on Firefox based on time periods

You can delete your Firefox search history based on time periods by following these steps:

Open Firefox. Click on the Library button (three horizontal lines) Select History. In the History window, click on the Clear Recent History button.

5. In the Clear Recent History dialog box, select the Time range to clear, drop-down menu and choose the time period for which you want to delete your search history.

6. Check the Search history checkbox.

7. Click on the Clear Now button to confirm.

This will delete all of your search history for the selected time period.

Conclusion

There are a few different ways to clear your history on your iPhone. You can clear your entire history, or you can clear specific websites or time periods. You can also choose to clear your cookies and cache, which can help to improve your iPhone's performance. To clear your cookies and cache, open the Settings app and tap on Safari. Then, tap on Advanced and scroll down to Website Data. Tap on Remove All Website Data and confirm your decision.