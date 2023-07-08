Factory Reset Chromecast

Chromecast is a digital media player developed by Google. It allows users to stream content from their mobile devices, computers, or the web to a television. Chromecast devices are small, dongle-shaped devices that plug into the HDMI port of a television. They are powered by a USB cable or by the television's USB port.

It is a great way to stream content from your devices to your TV. It is easy to set up and use, and it is compatible with a wide variety of apps and services.

How to Reset a Chromecast

Resetting your Chromecast could be required if your Chromecast is not working properly, you are selling your Chromecast, you have forgotten your Chromecast's password, and if you want to start fresh.

To reset your Chromecast from the device:

Make sure your Chromecast is plugged into your TV and powered on. Press and hold the button on the back of the Chromecast for about 25 seconds. The LED light on the front of the Chromecast will blink yellow, then turn solid white. Release the button and your Chromecast will be reset.

If you are not sure whether or not you should reset your Chromecast, you can try troubleshooting the issue first. There are a number of things you can try, such as restarting your Chromecast, checking your Wi-Fi network settings, or updating your Chromecast's firmware.

If you have tried these troubleshooting steps and you are still having problems, then resetting your Chromecast may be the best option.

How to Reset an Older Chromecast

Here are the specific steps for older Chromecast models:

Chromecast 1st Generation: The reset button is located on the back of the device.

Chromecast Audio: The reset button is located on the bottom of the device.

Chromecast Ultra: The reset button is located on the side of the device.

Here are the steps on how to reset an older Chromecast:

From the Chromecast device:

Locate the reset button on the back of the Chromecast device. While the Chromecast device is plugged into the TV and powered on, press and hold the reset button for 25 seconds. The LED light on the front of the Chromecast device will blink yellow and then solid white. Once the LED light turns solid white, release the reset button. The Chromecast device will now be in a factory reset state.

From the Google Home app:

This option is only available if you're on the same network your Chromecast was set up on.

Open the Google Home app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap the Devices tab.

3. Find your Chromecast device and tap on it.

4. Tap the Settings icon (three dots in the top right corner).

5. Click Factory reset.

6. Press Reset again to confirm.

How to Perform a Hard Reset of Your Chromecast

A hard reset is a more drastic way to reset your Chromecast. It will erase all of your settings and data, and it will also reset the Chromecast to its factory defaults. This means that you will need to set it up again from scratch.

To perform a hard reset on your Chromecast, follow these steps:

Unplug the Chromecast from the power outlet.

2. Hold down the reset button on the back of the Chromecast for 25 seconds.

3. The LED light on the front of the Chromecast will blink yellow and then solid white.

4. Once the LED light turns solid white, release the reset button.

5. The Chromecast will now be in a factory reset state.

Note: Factory resetting your Chromecast will erase all of your settings and data. You will need to set it up again from scratch.

How to Reset Chromecast from Google Home App

You will need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network that your Chromecast was originally set up on in order to reset it from the Google Home app. If you are resetting your Chromecast from the device itself, you will need to wait until the LED light turns solid white before releasing the button.

To reset your Chromecast from the Google Home app:

Open the Google Home app on your phone or tablet. Tap the Devices tab. Find your Chromecast device and tap on it. Tap the Settings icon. Tap Factory reset. Factory reset again to confirm.

Note:

Once the Chromecast has been reset, you will need to set it up again from scratch. You can do this by following the instructions in the Google Home app.

Additional tips for factory resetting your Chromecast:

Make sure that your Chromecast is plugged into the TV and powered on before you start the reset process.

If you are factory resetting your Chromecast from the device itself, you may need to wait a few minutes for the reset to complete.

If you are factory resetting your Chromecast from the Google Home app, you will need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network that your Chromecast was originally set up on.

Conclusion

There are two ways to factory reset Chromecast: from the device itself or from the Google Home app. If you are factory resetting your Chromecast from the device itself, you will need to press and hold the button on the back of the Chromecast for about 25 seconds. The LED light will blink yellow and then solid white when the reset is complete.