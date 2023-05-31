Find Wi-Fi Password for Windows 10

Windows 10 has differed from its predecessors in the field of switching processes in the user's personal and professional accounts. You may use multiple devices but if you use one single Microsoft account in all those devices, you can check into the same saved Windows settings in all those devices. If you use a professional account in Windows 10, you can still access your personal account settings if your network administrator permits. All you need to do is turn on the sync button on every device. By it even you can get the hold of your saved Wi-Fi password in every device run by your single account in Windows 10. Therefore, you may guess that accessibility to the saved passwords is easy in Windows 10. The in-built security system of Windows 10 has helped in securing personal credentials. Among these personal credentials, there are wifi passwords also. There are a number of steps through which the wifi passwords can be retrieved. There are multiple layers under which these passwords are kept safe. You may follow the relevant steps to find out the process.

Use Windows settings to view the WiFi password

There are several consecutive steps to find out about the wifi password in Windows 10 using the Settings option. Before that, you should possess knowledge about the network and sharing process. Wifi network comes under the network and sharing system.

Find the Windows logo in the bottom-left corner of your Windows screen. You may also find the Windows logo in one of the keys on your keyboard. Pressing on it, you may enter the Start menu.

2. In the Start menu, you would find the gear-shaped Settings option. It is just above the power button and below the Pictures option. You may also open the Settings option using shortcut keys. You have to press the Windows +i keys on your keyboard at the same time to get access to the Settings.

3. From the drop-down list of the Settings option, there would be a large range of functions that may help you in different factors. You have to click on the Network & Internet functions.

4. Entering the Network & Internet function, you would have to find the Network and Sharing Center. This function can be retrieved from the Advanced network settings.

5. In the opened screen, you should check for the wifi network name of your device. This would stay on the right side of your home screen. Specifically, after the Connections, you would be able to find the concerned function.

6. After clicking on your system's wifi service, you would have to check the properties of your available wifi service. Regarding this, you have to press the Wireless Properties beside the Details button.

7. Among the properties option, there would be two options at the top of the pop-up window-those Connection and Security. You have to click on the Security option.

8. Clicking the Security option, there would be three consecutive boxes where the Network security key would possess the password but you have to check the Show characters box. Thus the characters will be visible as the password of the wifi.

View the WiFi password directly from the control panel

You have to take the note of following processes to view the wifi password directly from the control panel.

Advertisement

You may notice the wifi icon in the bottom right corner, just beside the sound icon. Just right-click on the icon and from there, you would get the option of 'Open Network & Internet settings'.

2. Now, press on the Wi-Fi option from the left bar and it will show up 'Change adapter options ' under the Related settings heading.

3. Then you will be redirected to the Network Connections window. You should click on the Wi-Fi icon to check on the Status option.

4. After clicking on the Status, you will receive a drop-down menu from where you have to click on the Wireless Properties option.

5. Under the Security option, there will be Network Security Key but after checking the Show Characters box and clicking the Ok button, you would be able to see the password.

Use a Powershell command

Windows Command Prompts are already there to make the situation better by using short commands to perform any task in Windows. Powershell has added more capability, flexibility, and functionality to the system. Powershell commands are known as cmdlets. There is a large range of cmdlets that you may use from initiating any task to pipe output from one command to another command. Furthermore, the WhatIf parameter is also employed to test any Powershell scripts without running those. Still, in accessing the wifi password, you may not need varied expertise in Powershell commands. Rather, you may need the following steps to perform the concerned task :

You have to click on the Windows button. From here, a left bar would open. Scrolling downside, you may find an option with the name of Windows Powershell. Click on it.

3. Now the user interface would change. There is no need to worry at this point as the new interface has been set by the Powershell command itself.

4. In the blue interface, your task would be to type 'netsh wlan show profiles ' and then you have to press the Enter option. As a result, the following box would appear on your display screen and several saved profiles would appear on the screen.

Advertisement

5. Now you have to type 'netsh WLAN show profiles' name =' name of the network' key='clear' and press 'Enter'. After giving such input, where the output will be like the following figure. In this position, the password of your Wi-Fi network can also be seen in the Key Content quotation.

Therefore, you can see here that with the usage of Powershell commands, the password in the wifi network can easily be accessed.

Use a third-party WiFi password viewer

There are several third-party applications that can be used to retrieve the password of your system's wifi. Most of these applications are free of cost. In this situation, I would talk about two such applications which you can use in revealing the Wi-Fi password. One of those is the Magical Jelly Bean Wi-Fi password revealer. The download link of this application has been pasted below :

https://www.magicaljellybean.com/downloads/WiFiPasswordRevealerInstaller.exe

This application comes free of cost and is suitable for Windows 10 (both 32-bit and 64-bit). The concerned process is the following :

1. Go to the above link and download the application.

2. After downloading the application, open it using your system's browser.

3. The next step is to specify the operating language. Choose one and hit on the Ok button.

4. Next comes the license agreement. Go through the terms and conditions thoroughly and select 'Accept the agreement' for further proceedings. Click on the Next button after giving consent to the terms and conditions.

5. The next step would be to save the destination for the folder. Select the path and click on Next.

6. In the next step, you have to decide whether to keep an additional shortcut. Take decisions conveniently and click on the Next button.

7. Now you have to click on the Install button to complete the installation process.

8. Click on Finish to seal the deal of the installation process.

9. After installing the application, you would be able to see the passwords of all the past and present Wi-Fi networks you have used or are using in your system. Through it, you can see all the Wi-Fi network passwords you accessed. If there is a change in the passwords after your access, it won't show the new password of such a Wi-Fi network.

Advertisement

Another application can be used to get access to the Wi-Fi network. It is the Wireless Key View from NirSoft. You can download it from the below-given link free of cost.

https://www.nirsoft.net/packages/passrecenc.zip

Though, from the above link you can download the application as a part of the zip file.

You have to download the zip file from the above link and extract the particular application key. After extraction, you have to launch the application. Now it will show you the concerned list of passwords from your accessed Wi-Fi network as a part of WPA in the Key (Ascii) section.

This application has been acknowledged for its simplicity. You can also download it as a single file free of cost from the below link :

https://www.nirsoft.net/protected_downloads/passreccommandline.zip

Advertisement

In that case, you have to put up a username and password. The user name would be 'download' and the password would be 'nirsoft123!'. After downloading, you have to use the same password to extract the application from the zip file. Remember, there can be false alarms from the security system of your device as defining the application Trojan. But there is nothing to worry about regarding the nature of the application. In the case of Windows 10, WirelessKeyView uses the 'WLAN AutoConfig' service. This service would help you to store each and every password as a part of text or html or XML files. This would be saved in the clipboard and deliberately can be exported to other devices or other files in need.

Therefore, as you can see there are a range of methods to retrieve Wi-Fi passwords by employing internal specifications or by third-party applications. By the use of third-party applications, a large part of passwords from past encounters can be fetched without much hassle. Still, the inclusion of third-party applications may provoke security threats to the system. Still, the security system in Windows 10 has been regarded as one of the crowd-pulling factors. WAP 3 can also be added in such situations where authenticity is the zenith of concern. All those methods for retrieving the password may need careful handling of the commands. Therefore, you should go thoroughly about the extra information that has been attached in the sections.