Find Wifi Password on iPhone

If you are setting up a new phone, be sure to enter the Wi-Fi password for your home or office network. Once you have entered the password, your phone will be able to connect to the network and access the internet. Here are the steps to find wifi password on your iPhone.

How to Find a WiFi Password on a New iPhone:

To find a Wifi Password on a New iPhone, Make sure that you are connected to the WiFi network whose password you want to find. Here are the steps to find a Wifi password on a New iPhone:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Click on Wi-Fi.

3. Under Networks, tap on the name of the WiFi network whose password you want to find.

4. Click on the i icon in the top right corner.

5. Tap on Password.

6. If you have a Face ID or Touch ID enabled device, you will be prompted to authenticate.

7. Once authenticated, the WiFi password will be displayed to copy.

Note: If you are using an iPhone with iOS 15 or earlier, you will not be able to see the WiFi password for a network that you are currently connected to. In this case, you will need to disconnect from the network before you can view the password.

How to Find a WiFi Password on an Old iPhone:

If you do not remember your password and want to set up Wifi connection in the new iPhone from Old iPhone, then you can follow the steps mentioned below. To look for a WiFi password on an old iPhone, follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Click on Wi-Fi.

3. Tap on the i icon next to the WiFi network you want to see the password for.

4. If you have a passcode enabled, you will need to enter your passcode to view the password or if face detection or touch id is enabled, use it.

5. Scroll down and click on Router.

6. Copy the IP address in the Router section.

7. Open your web browser and go to the address bar.

8. Type in the IP address of your router that has been copied and Proceed.

9. Enter your router's username and password.

10. Once you are logged in to your Router's settings, select the Wireless tab.

11. You will see a list of all the WiFi networks that your router is broadcasting.

12. The password for each network will be listed next to the network name.

Note: This method only works if you know the username and password for your router.

How to Find a WiFi Password with a Mac:

If you have a Mac and want to find Wifi password on it to share with your friends or to connect any other device, or If you forget the WiFi password, you can find it on your Mac. There are two ways to find a WiFi password with a Mac.

Method 1: Using Keychain Access

1. Open Keychain Access. You can do this by pressing “Command+Space” and searching for "Keychain Access".

2. In the left-hand pane, click on the "Login" category.

3. In the right-hand pane, look for the WiFi network whose password you want to find.

4. Double-click on the WiFi network. Enter Keychain passowrd and click on Show Password.

5. In the Password field, you will see the WiFi password.

Method 2: Using Terminal

1. Open Terminal. You can do this by pressing “Command+Space” and searching for "Terminal".

2. Type the following command: “security find-generic-password -ga ”

Replace with the name of the WiFi network whose password you want to find.

3. Press “Enter” and type the admin password.

4. The password for the WiFi network will be displayed.

Note: If you are using a Mac with macOS Ventura or later, you can also find WiFi passwords in the Network Preferences. To do this, open Network Preferences and click on the Wi-Fi icon. In the list of networks, click on the "Advanced" button. In the Advanced window, click on the "Show password" checkbox. The password for the selected network will be displayed.

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password for Your Personal Hotspot:

If you have a Mac computer, you can also find your personal hotspot password in the Network Preferences window. To finding the Wi-Fi password for your personal hotspot on an iPhone, follow these steps:

1. Go to Settings.

2. Click on Personal Hotspot.

3. Under Wi-Fi Password, click on Show Password.

4. Enter your passcode if prompted.

5. The Wi-Fi password for your personal hotspot will be displayed.

How to Look Up Your Wi-Fi Password in Router Settings:

To look up your Wi-Fi password in your router settings, you'll need to access your router's web interface. The web interface is a web-based application that allows you to configure your router's settings. To look up your Wi-Fi password in router settings, follow these steps:

1. Find your router's IP address. You can do this by opening a command prompt and typing "ipconfig /all". The IP address of your router will be listed under the "Default Gateway" heading.

2. Open a web browser and enter your router's IP address into the address bar.

3. You will be prompted to enter a username and password. The default username and password for most routers is "admin" and "password". If you have changed these, you will need to enter the new values.

4. Once you have logged in, you will see a list of options on the left-hand side of the screen. Click on the "Wireless" or "Wi-Fi" option.

5. You will see a list of wireless networks that your router is connected to. Find the network that you are currently using and click on it.

6. The password for the network will be displayed in the "Password" or "Shared Key" field.

If you are unable to find your router's IP address or login credentials, you can try searching for them online. Most routers have default usernames and passwords that are publicly available. You can also contact your internet service provider for help.

Once you have found your Wi-Fi password, you can use it to connect other devices to your network. You can also change the password to something more secure.

Conclusion:

There are a few different ways to find your Wi-Fi password on an iPhone. You can use the Settings app to view saved passwords, or you can access your router's web interface to find the password there. If you have forgotten your password, you can reset it using the Settings app.

It's important to note that you should not share your Wi-Fi password with anyone you don't trust. A strong Wi-Fi password can help to protect your home network from unauthorized access.