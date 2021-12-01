God Mode on Windows 11, Here’s How to Activate It

The Windows 11 operating system, like previous Windows releases, has a hidden "God Mode" that gives you a desktop shortcut to over 260 management settings.

Windows 7 introduced the Windows God Mode which is officially known as a "Master Control Panel." God Mode doesn't add any new controls to your PC, but it does give you instant access to management settings, which are all organised in simple categories and have a search function.

How to Enable God Mode on Windows 11

It's simple to turn on God Mode in Windows 11. In fact, How-To Geek's detailed God Mode guide will walk you through the process on any Windows version (minus Vista and earlier releases). For those who don't want to read a lengthy guide, here's a quick guide to setting up God Mode.

Using an account with administrator privileges, right-click your desktop, hover over “New Item,” and select “Folder.” An empty folder icon should appear on your desktop.

Right-click this folder, click “Rename,” and paste this string into the highlighted text field.

GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

After renaming the empty folder, press enter. It should change into a Control Panel icon called God Mode. To access the "Master Control Panel," double-click this icon and begin tweaking your PC settings one by one.

If you want a different name for your God Mode icon, copy the above code and paste it into a new folder on your desktop. Rename the folder, paste the above code in, and replace "GodMode" with a new name, such as "Review Geek Mode." (If you don't put a period before the "," it won't work.)

While God Mode is entertaining, you might consider not messing up with the settings you don't understand. If you don't want to look through the massive God Mode list, you can search for settings from the Start menu.

