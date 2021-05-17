Google Chrome extensions to make your WFH life easier

Google is saving around $1 billion because of employees working from home(WFH). But WFH has been challenging to many, so we thought of helping you with Chrome extensions to ease some pressure.

It's been a little over a year that we are working from home. Initially, what seemed like fun, brought in many challenges, as no one expected the work from home tenure to be this long. Most of us have settled into this lifestyle. To help make your work life even more streamlined, we have put together a list of Chrome extensions that will assist you in your daily workflow even better.

Pushbullet

It is easy to get distracted by other notifications on your phone while checking for something else entirely. Some even tend to miss important messages or calls while working on their computer/laptop. Pushbullet is a solution to this problem. Pushbullet allows you to receive a message notification, calls(calls supported only for android phones) and social media notifications on your computer. The user can also reply to his/her text messages directly from the computer.

LastPass

We have to be extremely cautious when using our home networks to access work or personal information. Hence the passwords have to be changed regularly. And the passwords these days are generated for us by machines and are extremely difficult to memorise as there are multiples ones to be memorised. for eg. p@$$CLCt$dw71. LastPass will help you with just. It will help create such passwords and will save them on your local drive in an encrypted folder. Every time you log in to a new website, LastPass will ask you if wish to save the password for that particular website. And will fill in your details automatically every time you log in to the site.

Evernote Web Clipper

While researching a particular topic, we often get distracted by other unrelated articles. Evernote helps eliminate this problem and can also save us valuable time. If you wish to save what you reading, click on the ever note icon on the top right corner. You will get an option to save just what is required as simple information, or take a snapshot of the whole page or save the entire webpage for offline reading.

Tab Wrangler

We tend to leave multiple tabs open, even after we are done using them. In Chrome, this leads to added memory usage and will affect your computer speed and in some cases the battery. Tab Wrangler closes these unused tabs after they are left inactive for a long time. In case a closed tab is required later. The tab, can be reopened again from the 'Corral' option. And if you don't want Tab Wrangler to close a particular tab, there is a pin option to prevent it from closing.

