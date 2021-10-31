HDMI 2.1, All you need to know about this new standard

HDMI 2.1 is the most recent version, and it represents a significant improvement over HDMI 2.0. It's currently available on the best new TVs, including LG, Samsung, Sony, and other brands. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the next-generation game consoles, support HDMI 2.1. In fact, you'll need a TV that supports at least some HDMI 2.1 features to get the most out of those consoles.

However, this does not imply that HDMI 2.1 is required. It's not a must-have feature if you're shopping for a new TV on a tight budget: On a TV without HDMI 2.1, the new consoles will work very well and consistent. However, because many midrange and higher-end TVs support the new connectivity standard, it's important to know what it means if you're in the market for a new set.

HDMI 2.1, in short, allows for higher resolutions, faster frame rates, and significantly more bandwidth. The connector, on the other hand, isn't changing, so the new HDMI 2.1 gear will work with your existing cables and equipment. However, if you want to take advantage of all that 2.1 has to offer, you'll need a few upgrades as well as possibly new cables. Here's what you should know.

Despite the fact that most current HDMI cables are capable of handling nearly all of today's content, the television industry never stands still. We're already seeing TVs with higher frame rates and higher resolutions, such as those with 8K resolution. But, they won't become commonplace anytime soon. Perhaps 10K TVs will be available even further down the road.

This is primarily what HDMI 2.1 is for: higher resolutions and frame rates that aren't currently required by the majority of people. Unless you're a gamer, of course. Only PCs and high-end gaming rigs, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, can currently output 4K at more than 60 frames per second. While there are a few films or television shows that have higher frame rates,

When it comes to resolution and frame rates, only a few TVs, and then only with gaming consoles and PCs, can take advantage of HDMI 2.1's additional potential bandwidth. However, HDMI 2.1 is about more than just bandwidth.

Feature Specs of HDMI 2.1

For immersive viewing and smooth fast-action detail, higher video resolutions support a range of high resolutions and faster refresh rates, including 8K60Hz and 4K120Hz. For commercial AV, industrial, and speciality applications, resolutions up to 10K are also supported.

Dynamic HDR support ensures every moment of a video is displayed at its ideal values for depth, detail, brightness, contrast and wider colour gamuts—on a scene-by-scene or even a frame-by-frame basis.

The 48G bandwidth for uncompressed HDMI 2.1 feature support is supported by the Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable. The cable also emits very little EMI and is backwards compatible with previous versions of the HDMI Specification, allowing it to be used with existing HDMI devices.

eARC simplifies connectivity, makes it easier to use, and supports the latest audio formats and the highest audio quality. It ensures that audio devices and upcoming HDMI 2.1 products are fully compatible.

Enhanced gaming features ensure an added level of smooth and seamless motion and transitions for gaming, movies and video

Support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) reduces or eliminates lag, stutter and frame tearing for more fluid and better detailed gameplay.

