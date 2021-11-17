Here is how you can Download OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition’s wallpapers, animations, and more

OnePlus releases special variants of its smartphones on a regular basis, each with a unique aesthetic and software customization to match the theme. With the OnePlus Nord 2, the company has released a special Pac-Man Edition in collaboration with Bandai Namco. As with the customary traditions the new model's OxygenOS software includes a new fingerprint animation, wallpapers, sounds, and a slew of Pac-Man-themed assets.

You might be wondering how to get those Pac-Man treats on your phone. They're only available on the Nord 2 model, as usual, and OnePlus doesn't distribute them for use on other devices. But, after all, this is Android, so sideloading the software goodies is a possibility.

The Pac-Man Edition's new wallpapers, boot animation, fingerprint unlock animation, and a plethora of themed items have been extracted by XDA Recognized Contributor linuxct for all to relish.

There are 10 new static wallpapers from OnePlus in the new Pac-Man Edition Nord 2. Below you can find the compressed and resized previews of all of them. Thanks to linuxct, you can download them right away from here

Popular modder linuxct has managed to port the Pac-Man Edition-exclusive live wallpaper for regular Android smartphones, similar to the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition's live wallpaper port. Keep in mind that the live wallpaper uses a lot of resources, so it might not work well on low-end devices. The icon pack has also been decoupled from the operating system, allowing anyone to use it on their own devices. Download them in a zip file from here.

Few steps to keep in mind

1. Download live wallpapers .zip

2. extract it and install all apk's (icon pack included)

3. You will find an app called Oneplus wallpaper resource in your desktop or app drawer, simply open the app and select your wall and set it as live wallpaper

Lastly, linuxct has also created a massive Magisk module that includes every single customization found in the Nord 2's Pac-Man Edition ROM. Because you must overwrite the existing boot animation file located in /system/media, replacing the boot animation requires root access; thus, shipping it as a Magisk module makes it easier to install. This process however requires some prerequisite knowledge of unlocking the bootloader and using magisk. So go ahead only if you are a tried and tested user of Magisk.

Inside the Magisk module, you'll also find RRO overlays, a dedicated theme for the OnePlus Gallery app, and a set of Always-on-Display and fingerprint unlock animations, but they won't work on AOSP-based ROMs. You must install them on a OnePlus (or OPPO) device running a recent version of OxygenOS/ColorOS due to internal dependencies.