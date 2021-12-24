Here’s the trick to know who unfollowed you on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms today in India and across the world. It is the biggest photo-sharing platform with over one billion monthly active users. Usually, Instagram offers lots of new features to help users have a better experience on their platform but unfortunately, Instagram users can not know who unfollowed their accounts. But we all want to know who unfollowed us on Instagram and if you are one of those users then mostly you have two ways one is in the app and the other is using third-party apps.

If you don't want to use any 3rd party app to know who unfollowed you then you'll have to check your followers' list to track who unfollowed you from time to time. But this technique is extremely boring and time-consuming. That's why you should use a 3rd party app that will keep the track of your followers. Along with that if you have a long list of followers on Instagram then this manual technique is not suitable for you.

How to know who unfollowed you on Instagram via third-party apps?

Firstly you will have to download the Follow Meter app from the Google play store or Apple app store.

This is an analytics app that will help you in analyzing your Instagram account.

If you are not able to find this particular app then there are plenty of other Instagram analytical apps available on both platforms you can use anyone you like.

Once the app is downloaded and installed on your smartphone you will have to log in with your Instagram ID and password .

After that, the app will analyze your Instagram account and once it's finished you will see a lot of information regarding your Instagram account.

Now if you want to find out who unfollowed you on Instagram then you will have to click on the first tab which is available at the bottom left corner.

Now you will have to click on the unfollowers option .