Hide Your Photos in Google Photos by Using Google Photos Locked Folder; Read More to Know-How

Previously Google launched the “Locked Folder” feature for Google Photos as part of the June Pixel Feature. The feature is now going out to non-Google Pixel devices and other android devices, as Android Police first reported.

Locked Folder is a private on-device folder where you can keep private photos and videos that will not be posted to Google Photos. You can only read what you saved from here, and you won't be able to share, screenshot, or screen record anything unless you remove it from the Locked Folder.

Google Photos Locked Folder

Google Photos' Locked Folder feature allows users to select specific photos or videos and save them in a password-protected folder that is inaccessible to apps that have access to your regular photos and internal storage. It also prohibits sensitive photographs or movies from being uploaded to the cloud from your Android device. The Google Photographs Locked Folder's photos and videos will be saved locally on your device.

How to Use Google Photos Locked Folder

The Locked Folder functionality in Google Photos isn't yet available on all Android devices, according to Google. We can assume that the update will be handed out gradually now that it has been discovered. Early next year, the capability is expected to be added to Google Photos for iPhone.

If the Google Photos App isn't already installed on your phone, go to the Play Store and download it.

Then, in the bottom right-hand corner, go to the Library section and select Utilities.

Tap Set up Locked Folder if the Google Locked Folder feature is available on your smartphone.

Google Photos will offer a popup to first-time users that explains what the function is all about. To continue, tap "Set up."

Use the screen lock option on your current device now.

After the process is complete, tap the Move things option to move your existing photographs or movies to the locked folder.

To access locked photos and videos, open the Google Photos app –> go to Library, then Utilities –> scroll down and hit "Locked Folder" –> verify yourself and click Confirm. Each of your protected Google Photos files will display on your screen.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet

.