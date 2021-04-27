How does Zoom's new Immersive View feature work? And how to get it.

Many Corporates had banned Zoom due to privacy concerns. Employees were instructed to uninstall Zoom from their company-issued phones. Irrespective of the setbacks, Zoom grew in popularity among personal users and smaller companies. And now they have launched a new feature called Immersive View.

Some of us have settled into the work from home routine. But since most of us have been working from home for more than a year now. We do tend to miss their workplace and socializing with their peers. With the ongoing pandemic, the old normal will have to wait. Zoom has a solution. They have launched a new feature called "Immersive View".

This feature will make your calls feel more like classrooms, office meeting rooms, coffee shops or event art galleries. The user also gets the option to rearrange participants in an order preferred by them. For example, in an office meeting scenario, participants from similar departments or job roles or teams can be grouped against the other. And up to 25 participants can join this virtual meeting. Users can also upload personalised backgrounds. But for the best user experience match the file type, resolution and aspect ratio to that of the default scene.

How to get the new feature enabled?

Users are needed to update the App on their computer to the latest version of Zoom. Once updated, follow the steps to use Immersive View.

Step 1: Open Zoom meeting on your desktop/laptop

Step 2: on the top right corner next to the Speaker or Gallery view, click

on the Immersive View to enable the feature.

Step 3: Choose from Zoom's provided virtual backgrounds or upload a background of your

choice.

Step 4: Add the participants for the meeting. (up to 25 participants)

Step 5: Done. Enjoy your meeting

Credits :Zoom Website

