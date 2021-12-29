One of the most important factors that people are looking for in a streaming service is simultaneous screen sharing on multiple devices with a single subscription account. The users share their account with their friends and family with a single subscription. Some of the popular streaming services such as Hulu and Netflix also allow their users to log in to their respective accounts on multiple devices. The Ultra HD plan in Netflix allows the users to use a single account on 4 different devices simultaneously. Scroll down to know how many users can use a Hotstar VIP at a time or simultaneously.

How many users can use Hotstar VIP at a time?

The Hotstar VIP allows only 1 user to use at a time. The content in the Disney+Hotstar can be viewed only on one device at a time. You can open or activate your Disney+Hotstar account on different devices; however, watching content can only be done on 1 device at a time for Hotstar VIP. You can check this in the ‘Screens you can watch on’ section in Disney+Hotstar.

The Hotstar application can be used on iOS, Android, Firestick, Roku, Smart TV and Windows. You are allowed to sign in to your Disney+Hotstar account on up to 5 devices; however, you can only use it on one device at a time.

How many users can use Hotstar Premium at a time?

The Hotstar Premium members can use their accounts on two devices simultaneously. You are allowed to log in to your Disney+Hotstar account on multiple accounts; however, you can watch content on only two devices at a time. This amazing feature allows you to share accounts with others either for free or by splitting your price. Even if both people open the same account at the same time, there won’t be any issue when streaming videos. Hotstar VIP is not the same as it does not allow the users to watch content on more than one device simultaneously.

