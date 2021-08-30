How to activate Jio eSIM on Apple iPhones, Google Pixel, and Samsung smartphones

\Jio is one of the largest telecom operators across the country and it's known for its aggressive plans and offers. The teleco offers an array of offers and benefits to the subscribers, steadily it has also expanded its footprints in the broadband sector as well and soon the company is going to launch its first-ever JioPhone Next, a budget smartphone for all. But we are not going to talk about all this here. Reliance Jio also offers an eSIM feature that allows users to dual SIM on the smartphone which doesn’t come with dual SIM support. eSIM support allows smartphone manufacturing brands to save some space on the phone. An eSIM can perform all the tasks like a physical SIM. In this article, we have listed a step-by-step guide for how to activate Jio eSIM on Apple, Google, and Samsung smartphones.



How to activate Jio eSIM on Apple iPhones



Before moving further, do note that the eSIM feature is supported on iOS version 12.1 or higher. Make sure your iPhone is updated and it's ready for the eSIM feature. Here is the list of Apple iPhone models which support eSIM.



Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone Xs

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max



To activate the Jio eSIM on the above-given models you need to follow the given below steps:



First, you need to head to the messaging app on your smartphone.

You need to send an SMS writing GETESIM <32 Digit EID> <15 Digit IMEI> to 199.

To check for your IMEI and EID numbers you have to head to the Settings app on your smartphone.

Click on the General option and select About.

Here you will get both IMEI and EID numbers.

Once you send the message on 199, you will receive a 19 digit eSIM number along with eSIM profile configuration details.

Now you need to type another message stating SIMCHG <19 digits eSIM number>

and send it to 199.

You will receive an update on eSIM after 2 hours.

Once you have received the message, share your confirmation by sending ‘1’ to 183 as SMS.

Now you will get an automated call to confirm your Jio number. You need to share the 19 digit eSIM number.

Once the confirmation is done, your eSIM services will activate.

At this stage, your existing SIM will stop working and you need to configure your eSIM to use the services.

You will receive a notification to configure your eSIM profile on your smartphone. Tap on the notification and install the data plan.

Now click on the continue when you see Install Data Plan on your screen.

After this, your Jio eSIM will be activated on your smartphone.



How to activate Jio eSIM on Samsung smartphones





List of Samsung phone support eSIM feature:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra



Here are the steps you should follow to activate Jio eSIM on Samsung phones:



First copy the IMEI and EID numbers from the setting app under the About Phone section.

Now send a text stating GETESIM <EID> <IMEI> numbers and send it to 199.

You will receive a 19 digit eSIM number and eSIM profile configuration details along with a 32 digit activation code.

After receiving this message, type SIMCHG followed by a 19 digit eSIM number and send it to 199.

Once you have received the update message, share your confirmation by sending ‘1’ to 183 as SMS.

You will receive an automated call where you need to confirm the 19 digit eSIM number.

Now you have to configure the eSIM profile.

Open the Settings app, tap on connections, and select SIM card manager.

Tap on Add Mobile plan and select Scan carrier QR code.

Now tap on "Enter code" instead and insert the 32 digit activation code.

Tap on Connect and wait until the process gets completed and your Jio eSIM gets activated.



How to activate Jio eSIM on Google phones

Here is the list of Google smartphones that support the eSIM feature:



Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3A

Google Pixel 3A XL

Google Pixel 4A



Follow the given below steps to activate eSIM support on Google smartphones:

