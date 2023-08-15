How to Allow Pop-Ups on Mac

The pop-ups can be irritating from time to time. So usually, the users take precautions to block those pop-ups deliberately or there are already some in-built techniques in the browsers to block them all. But with such applied notions, the necessary pop-ups could also be blocked if there is no such applicable filter to segregate the classes.

On Mac, the in-built browser Safari has the usual pop-up blocker that blocks every pop-up without applying filters. Many times, pop-ups are maintained by the websites to access the required credentials to provide the materials to the viewers. In such a scenario, blocking the pop-up ads would be detrimental. Therefore, you need to create the necessary filter to segregate pop-ups according to their classes. In this article, the process of allowing pop-ups will be delivered for those who are using Mac.

Process for allowing pop-ups on Safari for one website

Pop-ups are not always problematic as in some instances, they are able to give you a preferred result after gathering relevant information on you. So, in those cases, pop-ups become a necessity. You may have to give consent to some cases to allow websites and the confirmation may also come as a pop-up. These pop-ups are essential and you can take certain measures to allow those for a specific website. Let's follow those measures.

Open the Safari app from your Mac Tap on the Safari option from the upper left side of the screen. There will be a drop-down menu and among the options, you have to select the Preferences. You can also use the keyboard shortcut of Command + Comma to get easy access.

4. Now from the above toolbar, tap on the Websites tab. From this step, you will find an address bar on the left side of the screen. From that, select the Pop-up Windows.

5. You will observe the websites presently open under the tab of Currently Open Websites on the right side of the screen.

6. Clicking on the website, you'd get a list of options and among those, click on the Allow option.

From these steps, the pop-ups can be allowed from the certain website you want.

Process for allowing pop-ups on Safari for all websites

You can allow pop-ups on Safari by disabling the Safari pop-up blocker. By disabling the pop-up blocker, the pop-up facility can be activated from a large chunk of websites. Now, head straight to the relevant procedures :

Advertisement

Open the Safari app. Click on the Safari icon from the top-left corner of your screen. From the drop-down list of options, choose the Preferences option. As described earlier, choose the Command + Comma as the keyboard shortcut.

4. Now, tap on the Websites tab from the top of the Preferences window.

5. On the left menu of the Mac screen, click on the Windows seen on the screen.

6. From the drop-down menu, click on the Allow option. You will find this list of options in the lower right corner of the screen. From the list, you can block unwanted pop-ups from all those websites also from the list.

Process for allowing pop-ups on Mac in Chrome for one website

Allowing pop-ups on Mac in the Chrome version is just as easy as it is in the Safari browser window for the Mac. At this point, the methods for allowing pop-ups for one particular website will be discussed.

From the menu bar, open the Chrome option to choose the Preferences from the other points in the list On the next page, select Privacy and security from the left sidebar.

3. Now, there will be a prompt list of options. From there, please tap on the Site settings

4. In Site settings, under the Content heading, click on the Pop-ups and redirects

5. Similarly, you'd find the next suitable option to click under the heading of Default behavior. The option is Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects

6. To enact the allowance on only one website, go to the Customized Behaviors part

7. In that part, click on the three dots beside the website you want to allow to send you pop-ups and confirm your step by clicking the Allow option.

Advertisement

Thus, you can enable pop-ups from a particular website using Google Chrome on your Mac device.

Process for allowing pop-ups on Mac in Chrome for all websites

The processes behind allowing pop-ups on Mac for all websites in Chrome are almost the same as the above-mentioned list of processes. Just you don't need to be specific for one particular website to allow pop-ups. Let's follow the process then.

From the menu bar, open the Chrome option to choose the Preferences from the other points in the list On the next page, select Privacy and security from the left sidebar. Now, there will be a prompt list of options. From there, please tap on the Site settings In Site settings, under the Content heading, click on the Pop-ups and redirects Similarly, you'd find the next suitable option to click under the heading of Default behavior. The option is Sites can send pop-ups and use redirects

By selecting the option of collective sites for sending the pop-ups, there won't be any filter in the use to restrict one specific website for sending pop-ups to you.

Advertisement

From the address bar of Google Chrome, you can also dictate the channeling of pop-ups to you. If there is a blockade on the entry of pop-ups, the small icon on the right side of the address bar will show you this after taking entry into any website. You can change the status by clicking on that icon from the address bar and turning the pop-up blocking off. You’d find the related steps on the prompt screen.

Conclusion

The usage of pop-ups is mainly for generating leads and creating advertisements. Multiple websites use pop-ups for gathering information about the users. Based on that, further service proceedings would be possible. In some cases, this could lead to a spiteful objective. This is the reason the in-built structure of Safari blocks the entry of pop-ups. Other than that, a progressive suggestion would be to allow pop-ups from those websites only that you find not as malevolent.