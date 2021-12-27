How to backup iPhone; Guide to back up your iPhone

Regularly backing up your iPhone can be very useful at times when you are planning to upgrade your device or you are going to update the iOS or if your iPhone gets lost. If any of the above mentioned happens and if for any reason your iPhone is not backed up, then you could lose important text messages, photos and videos forever. However, the Cupertino tech giant has provided us with many different ways to back up our Apple iPhones. One of the easiest ways to back up your Apple iPhone is through the iCloud but it comes with certain storage limits and you might get pop-ups saying ‘not enough iCloud storage”. Here we have a complete guide to backup an Apple iPhone to iCloud, so read the story till the end.

How to backup Apple iPhone: iCloud

iCloud is a free account provided by the company that is tied to your Apple ID and can be used to backup your Apple iPhone. However, not everything from your iPhone is backed up to iCloud such as the music and apps because the company has receipts for your purchase and it lets you download them again. The contacts from your iPhone, Emails and calendars are synced with your email account such as Gmail but you should sync them with iCloud as well.

You can check this by going to the ‘Settings’ and then go to Contacts, Calendars, Mail, Notes or Reminders. Then you can select the ‘Accounts’ menu in any of these settings and there you will get to know what’s being synced.

The first thing you will have to do to start the iCloud backup is to connect the iPhone to Wi-Fi and then go to the ‘Settings’ and select ‘Apple ID or iCloud menu’ at the top of the screen. If you are not signed in then you should enter your account details and log in. Click on the ‘iCloud’ menu and then click on’iCloud Backup’ option on the next page and tap the ‘Backup Now’ option to proceed.

All the data from your Apple iPhone will get backed up and the process might take a few minutes or an hour. You can see the exact time by clicking on the ‘Backup Now’ option and you can even check the dates when your iPhone was last backed up. The Apple iPhone will get backed up whenever it is connected to charge and Wi-Fi, and it is locked.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.