How to block a contact on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the go-to instant messaging app that allows people all over the world to communicate with one another. While the messaging app is a convenient way for users to connect with friends, family, and new acquaintances, it can also be a source of unwanted contacts and privacy violations.

You can stop receiving messages, calls, and status updates from certain contacts by blocking them. You can also report them if you think they are sending problematic content or spam. Here is how WhatsApp allows you to block a contact or a number from further communicating with you.

Blocked contacts will no longer be able to call you or send you messages. Your last seen, online, status updates, and any changes made to your profile photo will no longer be visible to contacts you've blocked. Blocking a contact won't remove them from your contacts list, nor will it remove you from the list on the contact's phone. To delete a contact, you must delete the contact from your phone's address book.

Block a contact

Open WhatsApp, tap More options > Settings.

Tap Account > Privacy > Blocked contacts.

Tap Add.

Search for or select the contact you want to block.

Here are a couple of alternative options for blocking a contact:

Open a chat with the contact, then tap More options > More > Block > BLOCK or REPORT AND

BLOCK, which will report and block the number.

Open a chat with the contact, then tap the name of the contact > Block > BLOCK.

Block an unknown phone number

Open the WhatsApp chat with the unknown phone number.

Tap BLOCK.

Tap BLOCK or REPORT AND BLOCK, which will report and block the number.

If you ever accidentally block a contact you can undo the same by reversing the steps:

Unblock a contact

In WhatsApp, tap More options > Settings.

Tap Account > Privacy > Blocked contacts.

Tap the contact you want to unblock.

Tap Unblock {contact}. You and the contact will now be able to send and receive messages, calls, and status updates.

Alternatively, you can search for the contact you blocked > tap and hold the contact > tap Unblock {contact}.

You can also choose to report an account by long-pressing a single message.

Long-press an individual message and tap on the overflow menu.

The option to report the contact will appear along with a confirmation notification and the option to block.





