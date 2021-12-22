How to Block websites on Chrome?

There are numerous reasons why knowing how to block a website in Chrome is beneficial. Perhaps you're constantly distracted from work by social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, or you're trying to avoid making a purchase on Amazon, Flipkart. You might even come across a site that you don't like because of offensive or low-quality content and want to avoid visiting in the future. Or you might simply want to stop yourself from binge-watching on YouTube, Netflix or whatever.

Similarly, if you share your computer with family, you may wish to restrict access to certain websites, either because they are inappropriate or simply to annoy them

Although Chrome lacks a built-in option for blocking websites, there are a number of browser extensions that can help.

BlockSite

BlockSite offers a "freemium" business model, which means that some of its premium features are now chargeable. The free version, on the other hand, allows you to block any website you want, as well as sites with specific words in their URLs.

In the guide below,you can learn how to block websites in Chrome using BlockSite, whether temporarily or permanently.

How to block a website in Chrome using BlockSite



1. Install the extension BlockSite: Block Websites & Stay Focused from the Chrome Web Store by clicking "Add to Chrome" in the top-right corner of its listing page.

The extension requires permission to “Read and change all your data on the sites you visit,” which might sound worrying but is necessary for it to effectively block websites.

Click “Add extension” to complete the installation.

2.BlockSite will now ask for permission to collect your data in order to "provide you with insights into your web browsing habits as well as to detect and block pages with adult and other content," according to the company.

Click the link to read the extension's “Privacy Policy,” and if you’re happy with the terms click “I Accept.”

If you're not, acceptance isn’t essential for BlockSite to work, so you can choose to skip this step and just click “Maybe Later.”

3. On the next page, which lists all of BlockSite's features, click Continue. You'll now be prompted to select a BlockSite subscription plan to gain access to even more features.

However, you can use the extension’s main blocking tools for free, so click “Skip” in the top-right corner to avoid paying for a plan.

4. BlockSite's free version allows you to block up to six websites. You'll need to upgrade to a paid plan if you need more blocks.

5. Alternatively, click the BlockSite icon in Chrome's extensions area while visiting a website you want to block. If you don't see this icon, select "Pin" next to BlockSite by clicking the jigsaw piece.

6. You can also choose to only block websites at specific times and on specific days. Click the Schedule button, enter the time interval for blocking sites, and then click "Add interval."

You can disable blocking on specific days, such as weekends, in the section below. To confirm your selections, click "Set Schedule."

7. BlockSite's a free version also allows you to block websites with specific words in their URLs, names, or descriptions. In the left-hand menu, select "Block by Words" and enter the words you want to block.

You can choose to redirect URLs containing blocked words to another site, just as you can with blocked websites. BlockSite, on the other hand, has no limit on the number of words you can block for free.

