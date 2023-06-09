How to cancel Fubo TV

FuboTV is a live streaming service that offers various channels including movies, TV shows, and sports replays. FuboTV is available on a variety of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and Chromecast. If you want to cancel your Fubo TV subscription because of any reason, then here's a guide to canceling your FuboTv subscription on Fubo TV, Roku TV, Website, and on iOS devices including Apple TV.

How to Cancel Your FuboTV Subscription on Fubo TV

To cancel the Fubo Tv subscription, select cancel the subscription in the Subscription & Billing option. For more details, follow the steps on how to cancel your FuboTV subscription on Fubo.TV:

1. Open the Browser and go to the “FuboTV website”.

2. After the website opens, “sign in” to your account. You can see the sign option in the top-right corner.

3. Write your "Username and Password" to sign in or select other single sign-on options to sign in using Facebook, Google, or Apple Account.

4. Click on your “Profile icon” in the top right corner of the page.

5. Select "My Account" from the dropdown menu.

6. Scroll down to the "Subscription & Billing" section.

7. Click on "Cancel Subscription" present on the left side of the screen.

8. Click on "Complete cancellation" to confirm. Do not click on Continue Watching or Redeem Offer.

9. You will receive a confirmation email from FuboTV.

Your FuboTV subscription will be canceled at the end of your current billing cycle. You will still be able to access FuboTV until your subscription expires.

How to Cancel Your FuboTV Subscription on a Roku TV

Roku Tv allows access to various channels including Fubo TV. But, if there is a time when you want to cancel your Fubo TV Subscription on a Roku TV, you can follow these simple steps

1. Switch on your Roku and press the “Home” button on your Roku remote.

2. Use the arrow buttons of the Roku remote to navigate to the “FuboTV channel”.

3. Press the “Star (*) button” on your Roku Remote when you have navigated on the Fubo Tv channel.

4. The next step is to select “Manage Subscription”. If you are unable to see this option, you need to restart your Roku TV.

5. Select “Cancel Subscription” from the drop-down menu.

6. Select “Yes, Cancel Subscription” to confirm.

You will receive a confirmation message that your subscription has been canceled.

How to Cancel Your FuboTV Subscription on Roku’s Website

If you do not have a Roku streaming device, then you can cancel your Fobu TV Subscription on Roku's Website. Here are the steps on how to cancel your FuboTV subscription on Roku's website:

1. Open the browser and go to the “Roku website (my.roku.com)”

2. Click on the "Sign in" tab in the top-right corner of the screen.

3. Click on your "Profile icon" in the top right corner of the page. This profile icon will only be seen once you have signed in to your account.

4. Select "My Account" from the dropdown menu, after clicking on your profile.

5. Scroll down to the "Subscription & Billing" section present on the bottom-left side of the page.

6. Click on "Manage your Subscriptions".

7. After this, the “My Subscription” window will open. There will be various subscriptions and streaming channels enlisted that you may have purchased.

8. Find "FuboTV" in the list of subscriptions and click "Unsubscribe" next to Fubo TV.

9. Click "Yes, Unsubscribe" to confirm.

10. You will receive a confirmation email from Roku.

How to Cancel Your FuboTV Subscription on Apple TV

You can cancel your Fubo Tv subscription on Apple TV as well, but this will be only possible if you have procured Fubo TV using an Apple account. Here are the steps on how to cancel your FuboTV subscription on Apple TV:

1. Turn on your Apple TV and press the "Home button" on your remote.

2. Swipe down from the top of the screen using the Apple remote to open “Settings”.

3. Select “Users and Accounts”.

4. At the top of the page, "Select your purchased Account"

5. The next step is to "Select Subscriptions".

6. Select "FuboTV" in the subscription list. This option will only be seen if you have purchased a Fubo TV subscription.

7. Select "Cancel Subscription". To cancel the Fubo TV subscription on Apple TV, opt for this option.

8. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the cancellation.

9. Click on "Confirm" to confirm that you are canceling your Fubo TV subscription.

10. After this, a pop-up will occur on the screen mentioning that your account has been canceled.

How to Cancel Your FuboTV Subscription on an iOS Device

To cancel a Fubo TV subscription on an iOS device, you should have an Apple ID. Here are the steps on how to cancel your FuboTV subscription on an iOS device:

1. Open the "Settings" app on your iOS device. It looks like a gear ⚙️. You can open this from the App Library or can say Hey Siri! Open settings.

2. Click on your "Apple ID". This is the first option in the settings. If you already have an Apple ID, it will show your name and photo.

3. Click on "Subscriptions" to see all the subscriptions.

4. Search for "FuboTV" from the list of subscriptions and select it.

5. Click on "Cancel Subscription".

6. Tap on "Cancel Subscription" again to confirm.

7. You will receive a confirmation pop-up mentioning that your Fubo TV subscription has been canceled.

What is the FuboTV Cancellation Policy?

You can cancel a FuboTV subscription at any time without any cancellation fees, which means it has a no-contract policy. Your subscription will continue until the end of your current billing cycle, and you will not be able to access the service after that. If you are currently in a free trial, you will not be able to cancel your subscription until the free trial period has expired. Also, If you have any pending charges, you will need to pay them before you can cancel your subscription.