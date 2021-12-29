How to cancel LinkedIn premium; step by step guide

Today everyone is using LinkedIn as it is the only social media platform for professionals. But LinkedIn also has its premium membership which adds multiple benefits like unlimited inmail Messages with LinkedIn users who are not in your personal network on the platform along with that it also gives access to online professional development courses, and it gives insights on who is accessing your profile and more. That's why many people are purchasing the LinkedIn premium membership.

But on the flip side, the LinkedIn premium membership is quite expensive for many of us. That's why many people only get membership when they are actively looking for a job.

That's why many people prefer to cancel their LinkedIn premium membership once their goals are fulfilled. If you're one of them and wants to cancel your LinkedIn premium membership then follow our step-by-step guide mentioned below:



Open linkedin.com from your browser.

Now click on the "Me" option at the top of the screen and select the "access my premium" option from the drop-down menu.

Now select the "cancel subscription" option from the "manage premium account section".

Now you will have to click on "continue to cancel your LinkedIn premium membership".

Now you have successfully canceled your LinkedIn premium membership.

Users should keep in mind that if they cancel their LinkedIn premium subscription then they will be able to keep their premium status throughout the end of the current building cycle. Once you have cancelled your LinkedIn premium membership and your current billing cycle is over, after that users will not get access to any of its premium features like insights and inmail message privileges. But all the other free LinkedIn services will be working on your LinkedIn profile.

How to cancel LinkedIn premium membership on iPhone?

Unfortunately, there is no way to cancel your LinkedIn premium membership from the android or iPhone app itself. That's why if you want to cancel your LinkedIn premium membership then you have to use a web browser on your desktop or laptop computer.

But if you have purchased your LinkedIn premium membership through iTunes then you have to cancel it via iTunes as well. That's why we have mentioned all the steps to cancel your LinkedIn premium membership via iTunes.