How to Cancel Netflix Subscription?

If you want to take a break from Netflix and don't want to pay for the subscription. You can, however, cancel your subscription to the streaming service. Cancelling an OTT subscription is a simple process that requires only a few steps. Continue reading to learn more about it.

How to cancel a Netflix subscription

Step 1:Start the Netflix app on your smartphone or open it in the browser of your choice and navigate to the profile section by tapping the profile icon. The latter can be found in the app's upper right corner.

Step 2: Now tap on “Account.”

Step 3: Scroll down to find the Cancel Membership button. Simply tap it, and Netflix will take you to the "Cancel plan" page. You must now tap on "Finish Cancellation" once more.

It is important to note that if you have already paid for next month, Netflix will cancel your subscription when that month ends. You will not be charged until you restart your membership.